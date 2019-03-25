For Immediate Release: March 25, 2019

This Week in GCS: High School Options Night, Women’s History Month and Hoops 4 Hope

Tuesday, March 26

Introduction to Drumming, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. (Haynes-Inman Education Center, 200 Haynes Road, Jamestown) — Special needs students at Haynes-Inman Education Center will participate in an adapted lesson in drumming. Staff and students will be joined by volunteers from the City of Greensboro’s Music Center, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Piedmont International University.

Women’s History Month at Gillespie Park Elementary, 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Gillespie Park Elementary, 1900 Martin Luther King Blvd., Greensboro) — Female members of the Greensboro City Council will be coming to Gillespie to read with students in the media center as part of Women’s History Month.

High School Options Night, 6-7 p.m. (Union Hill Elementary, 3523 Triangle Lake Road

High Point) — Rising high school students can find out more about their options during the second of two High School Options Nights. All GCS high school magnet programs will be represented, including six new signature academies open to rising ninth graders. Magnet applications will be accepted through April 5 at 5 p.m. using this link<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>.

Lindley Elementary International Night, all day (Lindley Elementary, 2700 Camden Road, Greensboro) — Each class at Lindley Elementary has selected a country to research and will create a classroom display to educate others about their country. Each grade level with travel “around the world” to learn about different cultures via the classroom displays that will be located outside of each classroom. Kenyan Acrobats will also perform that afternoon. The international learning experience will continue from 5 to 7 p.m. with Japanese drummers, Indian, Greek and Latino dancers, a Mexican musician and a Sudanese band. Food will continue the international theme, and some families will display information about their native countries.

Wednesday, March 27

New Shoes for GO FAR Participants at Montlieu Academy of Technology, 3 p.m. (Montileu Academy of Technology, 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point) — Thanks to the Pinnacle Financial Partners of North Main Street, Montlieu Academy of Technology GO FAR students will receive shoes. Pinnacle Financial Partners has provided funds for 30 Montlieu student registrations, new shoes and volunteers for each practice as part of a three-year sponsorship. GO FAR is a nonprofit running program for elementary and middle school children that promotes physical fitness, healthy nutrition and good character. Students are empowered to make healthy choices and learn to set and achieve goals through the 10-week 5K training. For more information, visit runsignup.com/gofar or call (336) 543-3141.

Happy Beat Drumming at Florence Elementary, 3-5 p.m. (Florence Elementary, 7605 Florence School Road, High Point) — The Florence Elementary PTA and music teacher Virginia Williamson are launching a fundraising campaign to bring the World Music Drumming Project to Florence Elementary. The campaign will kick off with a performance by Happy Beat Drumming.

Thursday, March 28

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) — The Board of Education will address subjects including a resolution to support the Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2019. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55582> to view the agenda.

Help Session for Magnet Applications, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Penn Griffin School for the Arts, 825 Washington Street, High Point) — Guilford Parent Academy will host a help session for families who wish to apply to a magnet or choice program<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>. Families can ask questions and complete the application in the school’s computer lab.

Sunday, March 31

Hoops 4 Hope Charity Event, 3-5 p.m. (Grimsley High, 801 North Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro) — Grimsley High will host a charity free-throw competition to benefit the North Carolina Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Participants at this family event can show off their basketball skills, enjoy snacks and music and raise awareness for Huntington’s Disease, a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. Entry fees are $20 for a team of four or $1 for an individual competitor. Contact: Peter Martinek-Jenne, martinp3@gcsnc.com<mailto:martinp3@gcsnc.com>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

