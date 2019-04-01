For Immediate Release: April 1, 2019

This Week in GCS: Help with Choice Application, Scholarships for Juniors and an Airport Performance

Schools Open to Help with Choice Application Process, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all GCS schools) – This is the final Choice Application Week, so in anticipation of the April 5 deadline, schools will open for parents who need help with their child’s online application from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4. The district encourages parents to take advantage of the additional assistance offered. The deadline for submission is midnight on Friday, April 5. Click here to submit an application: gcsnc.schoolmint.net/

Tuesday, April 2

College Board Opportunity Scholarships – Session for Current 11th Graders, 6-7 p.m. (Andrews High, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point) – Guilford Parent Academy and GCS School Support Services invite parents to learn more about the College Board Opportunity Scholarships. GCS is the only district in the state and one of only 29 in the nation to participate in this scholarship challenge, which is open to all 11th graders regardless of household income or GPA. The scholarships challenge guides students through the college planning process and offers them a chance to earn between $500 and $40,000 for each college planning action they complete. View a flyer to learn more.<app.peachjar.com/flyers/707214/districts/12953>

Wednesday, April 3

Guilford Elementary Students to Receive New Shoes through GO FAR, 2:30 p.m. (Guilford Elementary, 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro) – Through GO FAR’s Lace Up Shoe Scholarship, the Guilford Elementary GO FAR club will receive new shoes. Funds raised through local donors support the Lace Up scholarship, and schools are chosen based on need. At Guilford Elementary, 18 students will receive new shoes. GO FAR is a nonprofit running program for elementary and middle school children that promotes physical fitness, healthy nutrition and good character.

Thursday, April 4

Morehead Elementary Presents World Peace Dance Program, 6 p.m. (Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Rd, Greensboro) – The Morehead Elementary Arts Academy Dance program will present World Peace, a dance concert celebrating diversity and the meaning of understanding others. Students will perform six works. The students who are performing attend Morehead’s afterschool Arts Academy, a free afterschool program for third, fourth, and fifth graders who want to explore one or more of the arts offerings at Morehead Elementary in greater depth.

College Board Opportunity Scholarships – Session for Current 11th Graders, 6-7 p.m. (Southeast High, 4560 Southeast School Road, Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy and GCS School Support Services invite parents to learn more about the College Board Opportunity Scholarships. GCS is the only district in the state and one of only 29 in the nation to participate in this scholarship challenge, which is open to all 11th graders regardless of household income or GPA. The scholarships challenge guides students through the college planning process and offers them a chance to earn between $500 and $40,000 for each college planning action they complete. View a flyer to learn more.<app.peachjar.com/flyers/707214/districts/12953>

Friday, April 5

Morehead Elementary Students Perform for Airport Visitors, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Piedmont Triad International Airport, 1000 Ted Johnson Pkwy., Greensboro) – The Morehead Dance Company and Handbell Ensemble will perform at the PTI Airport as part of Morehead’s Arts in the School and Community initiative. The 27 students will be performing at the baggage claim for arriving passengers.

Saturday, April 6

School-to-Work Hiring Event, 9 to 11 a.m. (NCWorks Career Center, 607 Idol Street, High Point) – Students and graduates ages 16-24 are invited to come prepared to be interviewed for permanent hire jobs with benefits, as well as summer jobs. For more information, go to ncworks.gov<www.ncworks.gov/>.

Oak View Elementary Dance Team to Perform at I-Fest, 1:05 p.m. (508 Stirling Street, Greensboro) – BEARS on Stage, an afterschool multicultural dance performance team from Oak View Elementary, will perform at UNCG’s International Festival (I-Fest).

