This Week in GCS: Hats for Hope, Hoodies for Hunter

and Honoring the Greensboro Four

Tuesday, Jan. 28 – Friday, Feb. 1

Hats for Hope at General Greene Elementary, Jan. 28 – Feb. 1 (1501 Benjamin Parkway Greensboro) – First-graders at General Greene Elementary will sponsor a school-wide service-learning project to benefit Hats for Hope, an organization that provides financing for a hat, wig or headcovering for individuals who are battling cancer and will lose their hair due to chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Students are encouraged to bring in a new hat to donate to cancer patients at Brenner’s Children Hospital. Every time a child brings in a hat, they will ring the bell to show that they are helping a child who is battling cancer.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Northwest Middle Community of Voices, 9 a.m. (5300 Northwest School Road, Greensboro) – Northwest Middle will host its second annual Community of Voices event on Jan. 31. This year’s theme is Many Voices + Many Experiences = One Community. The purpose of this event is to help seventh-grade students understand how their individual opinions and backgrounds combine to make the Northwest community the best it can be. Community speakers will be invited to share their experiences with students and respond to this quote from children’s advocate Marian Wright Edelman: “Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.”

Board of Education Committee Meeting, 2 p.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will host its Joint Capital/Facilities Planning Committee Meeting from 2-5 p.m. in the Eugene Street board room.

Friday, Feb. 1

Hunter Elementary Students Receive Donated Hoodies, 8:30 a.m. (Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro) – Students and staff at Hunter Elementary will receive new hoodies courtesy of donations from SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., Westover Church, Hoffman and Hoffman, Attorney Bruce Ashley, O.R. Colan and Associates and Walmart on Wendover Avenue. The hoodies were designed and printed by SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. Volunteers from the partnering organizations will be at the school all day to assist with distribution, and a group photo will be taken at 1:30 p.m. in front of the building.

GCS Students Honor Legacy of Greensboro Four, 11:45 a.m. (Greensboro Four monument, University Circle, Greensboro) – Students from multiple schools will mark the legacy of the Greensboro Four with a march from the monument in their honor on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University to the International Civil Rights Center and Museum downtown. Students may also participate in a wreath-laying activity at the monument site beginning at 10 a.m.

Grimsley High to Recognize Special Olympian at Pep Rally, 3:30 p.m. (Grimsley High, 801 North Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro) – Grimsley High student AJ Spaeth will be travelling to Abu Dhabi on March 5 to complete with the U.S. Special Olympics team at the World Games. Grimsley High will recognize him at a pep rally on Friday.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Smith High Hosts Black History Month Event, 1 p.m. (Smith High Auditorium, 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro) – Smith High will host the event “Step N2 Black History<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=101&ModuleInstanceID=937&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=86272&PageID=195>” on Saturday as a fundraiser for the Men & Women of Smith, service organizations that contain step teams. The event will feature step, dance and spoken word and will include GCS students, community organizations and students from Winston Salem, Durham and Rocky Mount. Distinguished guests will be recognized and honored with a certificate of appreciation for outstanding work in the community, including Judge Lora Cubbage, Judge Tonia Cutchin, Congresswoman Alma Adams, Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump, Joe Dudley, Founder of Dudley Products, and Greensboro City Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

