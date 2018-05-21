For Immediate Release: May 21, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Graduations, Duct Tape a Teacher and Unity Day

The district’s first round of graduations begin this week. See the GCS graduation page online for stories and information. A separate release about graduations held Wednesday, May 23, Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25 is forthcoming.

Monday, May 21

Celebration of Wings, 2-3 p.m. (Applied Technology building, GTCC Jamestown campus, 601 E. Main St., Jamestown) – GCS’ Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown will honor its graduates during a Celebration of Wings event. Graduates can enjoy food and a special awards ceremony with their families. There will also be discussion about safe graduation practices.

Among the students recognized are Sade Cromratie (Student of the Year) and Carman Crissman (Growth Mindset – for Grit and Perseverance demonstrated). Both will graduate Wednesday with their high school diplomas and associate’s degrees.

In middle school, Crissman struggled. She graduates this year as a strong student who has taken high school and collegel-level calculus and works as a math tutor at GTCC. She will attend Western Carolina University.

Cromratie was an active volunteer, while juggling high school and college courses. She will attend UNC-Chapel Hill through a Carolina Covenant Scholarship, which covers all of her expenses.

Tuesday, May 22

Superintendent Kicks-Off Break with a Book Summer Literacy Campaign, 9 a.m. (Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 N Centennial Street, High Point) – GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., will kick-off a new literacy campaign aimed at narrowing the achievement gap and avoiding the summer slide. The Break with a Book campaign will allow every K-5 student attending GCS Title I schools to select six books for their home libraries. Students will get to select their books with the help of parents, volunteers and Clifford! Additional distribution days will occur at GCS’ other 49 Title I schools serving K-5 students in the days and weeks leading up to summer break.

Graduation Walks, times and locations vary – These graduation walks are scheduled; please call to confirm times:

* The Academy at Smith will visit Foust Elementary (2610 Floyd St., Greensboro) at 9:30 a.m.

* Dudley High will visit Bluford Elementary (1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro) at 9:30 a.m.; then Falkener Elementary (3931 Naco Road, Greensboro) at 10:30 a.m.

* Grimsley High will visit General Greene Elementary (1501 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro) at 8:15 a.m.; Sternberger Elementary (518 N. Holden Road, Greensboro) at 9 a.m. and Brooks Global Elementary (1215 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) at 9:45 a.m.

* Northeast High will visit Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary (5006 N.C. Highway 150 Browns Summit) at 9 a.m.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St, Greensboro) – Guilford County Board of Education meets. Find agenda here .

Wednesday, May 23

Duct Tape a Teacher, noon-1 p.m. (Cafeteria, Brown Summit Middle, 4720 N.C. Highway 150 E. Brown Summit) – For just $1 per strip, students get the chance to duct tape their teacher to the wall. The activity, “I learned it and it stuck,” is one of several planned for the school’s Spirit Week.

Graduation Walks, times and locations vary – These graduation walks are scheduled; please call to confirm times:

* The Academy at Smith will visit Foust Elementary (2610 Floyd St., Greensboro) at 9:30 a.m.

* Northern High will visit McNair Elementary (4603 Yanceyville Road, Browns Summit), Northern Elementary (3801 N.C. 150 Greensboro) and Summerfield Elementary (7501 Summerfield Road, Summerfield) at 9:40 a.m.

* Northwest High will visit Pearce Elementary (2006 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro) at 8:45 a.m.

* Southeast High will visit Alamance Elementary (3600 Williams Dairy Road, Greensboro), Nathanael Greene Elementary (2717 NC Highway 62, Liberty) and Pleasant Garden Elementary (4833 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden) at 9 a.m.

* Weaver Academy will visit Archer Elementary (2610 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro) and Sedgefield Elementary (2905 Groometown Road, Greensboro) at 9:30 a.m.

Unity Day, 2:30-5 p.m. (High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Various clubs will set up games on the lawn. Thomas Built Buses will sponsor a “Smash the Bus” activity. A cultural fair will also showcase Central’s diverse student body.

Thursday, May 24

Quiz Bowl Teacher Edition, noon-1 p.m. (Cafeteria, Brown Summit Middle, 4720 N.C. Highway 150 E. Brown Summit) – Teachers are challenging their students with questions they’ve selected. It’s part of the school’s ongoing Spirit Week activities.

Peeler Elementary Combines Music and Literacy, 5:30 p.m. (Bluford STEM Academy, 1901 Tuscaloosa St, Greensboro) – It will be a night to remember for Peeler Elementary students and their families. The school community will gather for the school’s annual musical performance, followed by a time for every K-5 student to select six books through the new Break with a Book program. The school will also have information on transitioning to middle school for fifth-grade families.

Graduation Walks, times and locations vary – These graduation walks are scheduled; please call to confirm times:

* The Academy at Smith will visit Hunter Elementary (1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro) at 9 a.m.

* Northeast High will visit Brightwood Elementary (2001 Brightwood School Road, Greensboro) at 9 a.m.

* Page High will visit Cone Elementary (2501 N. Church St., Greensboro) at 9 a.m.; Irving Park Elementary (1310 Sunset Dr., Greensboro) at 9:45 a.m. and Jesse Wharton Elementary (5813 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro) at 10:30 a.m.

* Ragsdale High will visit Millis Road Elementary (4310 Millis Road, Jamestown), Pilot Elementary (4701 Chimney Springs Dr., Greensboro) and Union Hill Elementary (3523 Triangle Lake Road, High Point) at 11:30 a.m.

* Western High will visit Claxton Elementary (3720 Pinetop Road, Greensboro) at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 25

End of Grade Pep Rally, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Road, Greensboro) – Motivational pep rally for students, who will take end of grade tests next week.

Reading Parade!, 8:15 a.m. (Simkins Elementary, 3511 E Lee St, Greensboro) – Simkins Elementary students and staff will march through the halls of the school dressed as their favorite literary characters. The day also kicks-off the school’s Break with a Book distribution, allowing every K-5 student to select six books to add to their home libraries.

Graduation Walks, times and locations vary – These graduation walks are scheduled; please call to confirm times:

* Penn-Griffin School of the Arts will visit Parkview Elementary (325 Gordon St., High Point) at 9:30 a.m.

* Southern High will visit Allen Jay Elementary (1311 E. Springfield Road, High Point), Southern Elementary (5720 Drake Road, Greensboro) and Sumner Elementary (1915 Harris Dr., Greensboro) at 9:30 a.m.

* Southwest High will visit Florence Elementary (7605 Florence School Road, High Point) and Southwest Elementary (4372 Southwest School Road, High Point) at 9:30 a.m.

* Smith High will visit Wiley Elementary (600 W. Terrell St., Greensboro) at 11 a.m.

Western High Senior Picnic, 12:30-4 p.m. (Western High, 401 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – Following a morning awards ceremony, the Class of 2018 will enjoy an afternoon together and peruse anti-drug and congratulatory messages from their parents, which are posted on a Heart Wall in the school.

Northeast High Senior Cookout, noon-3:50 p.m. (Senior Courtyard, Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville) – Seniors will enjoy a cookout, which includes inspiring messages from staff to celebrate a drug and alcohol-free graduation.

