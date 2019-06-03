For Immediate Release: June 3, 2019

This Week in GCS: Graduations Continue, Staying in Shape for Summer

and Last Day of School Celebrations

Monday, June 3

Project SEARCH Graduation Ceremony, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Millis Regional Education Center, High Point Medical Center, 600 North Elm Street, High Point) – Project SEARCH will host a graduation ceremony to celebrate students who have completed a one-year internship. Project SEARCH serves students with disabilities in their last year of high school whose goal is competitive employment.

Tuesday, June 4

‘Staying in Shape for the Summer’ Event, 5-6:30 p.m. (Kiser Middle, 716 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro) – Kiser Middle will host a healthy summer event for all Kiser families and rising sixth-grade students from Brooks Global Studies, General Greene, Gillespie Park, Jones, Lindley, Morehead and Sternberger elementary schools. The event will feature food trucks, activities and door prizes.

Wednesday, June 5

Graduation media briefing, 11 a.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Meeting Room 7, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro) – Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras will be joined by graduating seniors to highlight the Class of 2019. Contreras will also announce the scholarship total for this year’s graduating class. In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,500 students between May 23 and June 8.

Graduation ceremonies:

* Haynes-Inman Education Center, 5:30 p.m. (Haynes-Inman Education Center multi-purpose room)

* Christine Greene Education Center, 7 p.m. (Christine Greene Education Center multi-purpose room)

Thursday, June 6

Graduation ceremonies

* Weaver Academy, 5 p.m. (Harrison Auditorium, North Carolina A&T State University)

* Twilight High, 7 p.m. (Harrison Auditorium, North Carolina A&T State University)

* Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 7 p.m. (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown campus)

Friday, June 7

Graduation ceremonies

* Western High, 9 a.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* Northwest High, 11:30 a.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

* Grimsley High, 12:30 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* Page High, 3 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

* Southern High, 4 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* Dudley High, 6:30 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

* Northern High, 7:30 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Saturday, June 8

Free Football Camp with Cleveland Browns Player, 9 a.m. to noon, (Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr, Jamestown) – Ragsdale High graduate and current Cleveland Browns player Larry Ogunjobi will host a football camp at Ragsdale High. The camp is free to kids age 8 to 14. Participants should wear shorts, T-shirt and cleats. Lunch will be provided. Click here to register<www.ogunjobifootballcamps.com/football-camp-info.cfm>.

Graduation ceremonies:

* Andrews High, 8:30 a.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* Southeast High, 9:30 a.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

* Northeast High, noon (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* High Point Central High, 1 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

* Eastern High, 3:30 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* Ragsdale High, 4:30 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

* Smith High, 7 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

* Southwest High, 8 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum arena)

Monday, June 10

It’s the last day of school for GCS schools on the traditional academic calendar.

