Good afternoon.

This will be the final GCS News Tips to be sent this school year. These weekly roundups will resume when students return in August. In the meantime, GCS will distribute releases throughout the summer regarding district programs, events and announcements.



For Immediate Release: June 4, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Graduations, Break with a Book and Spring Fling

Tuesday, June 5

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education meets. The agenda can be found here .

Israeli Youth Musical Revue, 1 p.m. (Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro) – Friends of Israel Scouts-Tzofim, Caravan Dekel, an Israeli youth group, will perform music that promotes messages of brotherhood and peace.

Wednesday, June 6

Fun Day Away, 8:15-11:30 a.m. (Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro) – First- and second-graders at Morehead Elementary will have a fun day away getaway at Westover Church. While there, they will play games and participate in fun activities.

Graduation Ceremonies, times and locations vary – These graduation ceremonies will be held:

* Gateway Education Center (3205 East Wendover Ave., Greensboro), 3 p.m. in the Gateway Education Center Auditorium.

* Haynes-Inman Education Center (200 Haynes Road, Jamestown), 5 p.m., Haynes-Inman Multi-purpose Room. Reception to follow.

* Greene Education Center (604 East Main St., Jamestown), 6:30 p.m., Greene Education Center Campus.

Parent Meetings for families attending tornado-impacted schools:

* Meeting for Peeler Elementary families will be at 5:15 p.m. at Power House of Deliverance Church, 1800 Willow Road, Greensboro.

* Meeting for Hampton Elementary families will be at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 306 South English St., Greensboro.

Project F.I.T., 6-8 p.m. (Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy and the Hayes-Taylor YMCA offers an evening of activities for families of children attending Title I schools. Line dancing, aerobics, nutrition education, meal preparation and food safety seminars will be presented.

For information, call (336) 279-4924.

Thursday, June 7

A Morning of Reading, 9:30 a.m. (Peck Elementary, 1601 W Florida St, Greensboro) – Peck Elementary students and families will celebrate the accomplishments of the year, and prepare for another year of success by building excitement for summer reading. Author Byron Garrett will visit the school to talk to students about the importance of reading, they’ll get a chance to meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, and then be released to select six books to add to their home libraries as part of GCS’ Break with a Book campaign.

Parent Meeting, 6 p.m. (Genesis Baptist Church, 2812 E. Bessemer Ave., Greensboro) – Parent meeting for families attending Erwin Montessori. They will learn about plans for the upcoming school year.

Friday, June 8

Pep Rally for Reading, 7:25 to 7:45 a.m. (McLeansville Elementary, 5315 Frieden Church Rd, McLeansville) – Students, staff and families at McLeansville Elementary School will hold a pep rally to get excited about reading over the summer. After the event, students will be released to select six books to add to their home libraries and read during the summer, thanks to the Break with a Book campaign.

Hunter Spring Fling, 6 p.m. (Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro) – The Hunter Elementary Spring Fling Carnival is open to the public and includes food trucks.

Saturday, June 9

Reading is Fun Run, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Vandalia Elementary, 407 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro) – This free event for families will include free lunch, music, carnival games, fitness demonstrations and classes. Children will receive books and families can learn about summer resources.

Hunter Spring Fling and Carnival, 1-6 p.m. (Hunter Elementary 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro) – The Hunter Elementary Spring Fling Carnival continues, with the addition of an indoor yard sale. The event is open to the public and includes food trucks.

ADDITIONAL STORY IDEA:

Northern High senior, Kassie Robakiewicz was one of three students selected as a Heart of a Champion Winner by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The state champion basketball star will graduate on June 16, with plans to attend UNC-Wilmington to study environmental science and nonprofit business management. Robakiewicz discovered her life’s purpose during a trip to Thailand. She wants to establish an organization that provides water treatment facilities in third-world countries.

The Heart of a Champion award is given to students who participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2017-2018 school year, have not been ejected from any contest and who have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers. The other champion winners were Chloe Riley, a High Point Central High softball player and Parker Spesock, a soccer player also at High Point Central High.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323