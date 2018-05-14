For Immediate Release: May 14, 2018

This Week in GCS: Graduation Walks, Robotics Night

and Science Collaboration

Tuesday, May 15-Friday, May 18

Graduation Walks, time and locations vary – Six schools will carry out graduation walks at local elementary schools this week:

Tuesday, May 15

* Greensboro College Middle College will visit Joyner Elementary (3300 Normandy Road, Greensboro) at 9 a.m.

* Andrews High will visit Triangle Lake Montessori (2401 Triangle Lake Road, High Point) at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 17:

* Andrews High will visit Johnson Street Global Studies (1601 Johnson St., High Point) at 9:30 a.m.

* Eastern High will visit Gibsonville Elementary (401 East Joyner St., Gibsonville), McLeansville Elementary (5315 Frieden Church Road, McLeansville) and Sedalia Elementary (6120 Burlington Road, Gibsonville) at 9 a.m.

* Kearns Academy will visit Fairview Elementary (608 Fairview St., High Point) at 9:15 a.m. and Oak View Elementary (614 Oakview Road, High Point) at 10 a.m.

* The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown will visit Alderman Elementary (4211 Chateau Dr., Greensboro) at 9:30 a.m. and Jamestown Elementary (108 Potter Dr., Jamestown) at 10:45 a.m.

Friday, May 18

* Andrews High will visit Montlieu Academy of Technology (1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point) at 9: 30 a.m.

* Smith High will visit Peck Elementary (1601 West Florida St., Greensboro) at 11 a.m.

Note: Please confirm times prior to visiting, as they can be subject to change. It’s also recommended that anyone attending arrive at least 10 minutes in advance.

Wednesday, May 16

Free meals for families affected by the tornado, noon-2 p.m. (Dudley High parking lot, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro) – Out of the Garden Project will set up a free drive-through fresh mobile market for GCS students and their families affected by the April 15 tornado. Out of the Garden will distribute bags of chicken nuggets, fresh produce, Little Caesar pizzas and bread and pastries from Panera Bread while supplies last.

For information: Rebecca Entwistle, (336) 430-6070, ext.1 or Don Milholin, (336) 430-6070,

ext. 5.

GCS ACES and feeding sites to open – ACES will be available to students currently enrolled in the after-school program. The district will also serve lunch to school-aged children at schools throughout Greensboro and High Point. Click here for locations and more information.

Thursday, May 17

STEMology Night, 5:30 p.m. (Bluford STEM Academy, 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro) – Bluford’s annual STEMology Night allows students to demonstrate what they have learned. This year’s theme, STEMBotics in Our Everyday Lives, will focus on how robotics are used throughout the world.

How to be an “Askable” Parent/Understanding the Teen and Tween Brain, 6-7:30 p.m. (Vandalia Elementay, 407 East Vandalia Road, Greensboro) – Parents are offered suggestions on how to establish healthy dialogue with their children on topics such as sexuality, relationships, adolescent development and more. The interactive, participative workshop helps parents manage behavior, identify factors that influence their child’s behavior and guides them on how to intervene when undesirable behaviors happen.

Information: Guilford Parent Academy, (336) 279-4924.

Friday, May 18

Science Collaboration, (Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary, 5006 N.C. Highway 150 E., Browns Summit) – A group of 31 seventh- and eighth-graders from Monticello Brown Summit Middle have visited students at Monticello Brown Summit Elementary for hands-on science and STEM activities once monthly over the past semester. Their visit on Friday (May 18) will be their last for this school year. Previous activities have included examining owl pellets to determine the owl’s diet and Lego experiments. Each activity is geared toward specific grade levels. Elementary students bring a clipboard to note their observations.

Note: These activities take place in the morning. For more information about the schedule and activities, contact Monticello Brown Summit Elementary AG teacher, Teresa Fulk, at (336) 656-4010.

Saturday, May 19

Project F.I.T. (Families Interacting Together), 1-3 p.m. (Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 East Florida St., Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy and Hayes-Taylor YMCA have partnered to offer fun activities for families of children attending Title I schools. Offerings include line dancing, land aerobics, nutrition education, healthy snacks, meal preparation, food safety and more.

Information: Guilford Parent Academy, (336) 279-4924.

ADDITIONAL STORY IDEAS:

Andrews High senior Nicole Barnes is among those participating in graduation walks this week. She is a top student in the Early College of Health Sciences. Barnes is also a nine-time state champion in track and field and signed a partial academic and athletic scholarship to attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the High Point Police Department’s Youth Leadership Excellence award.

