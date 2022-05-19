For Immediate Release: May 19, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

This Week in GCS: Graduation Season Officially Begins!

Friday, May 20

Capping Ceremony, 9:30 a.m. (High Point Central High, Main Gym, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – High Point Central High seniors will begin graduation celebrations with a capping ceremony at school. Family and friends will be present to watch graduation caps ceremoniously placed on the seniors’ heads before heading off to a senior picnic.

Helicopter Landing for Senior Day, 1 p.m. (Andrews High, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point) – Andrews Aviation Academy planned a special surprise for Andrews High Senior Day: Helicopters! The entire high school is invited to watch the event and celebrate with the graduating seniors.

2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year Ceremony, 12:30 p.m. (Livestreamed on North Carolina Department of Public Instruction YouTube Channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fncpublicschools&data=05%7C01%7Cmurrayn%40gcsnc.com%7Cdcaa6b464af343393be308da37fea510%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%…>) – Jackson Middle Principal and GCS’ Principal of the Year, Katrinka Brown, is one of nine outstanding principals competing for the title of 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. Brown won the regional title for the Piedmont Triad. This year’s announcement will be livestreamed, with the ceremony beginning at 12:30 and the announcement likely after 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Production of “Seussical,” 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (Kiser Middle, 716 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro) – Kiser Middle’s Theater Class will put on two productions of “Seussical.” Tickets are $8 at the door.

Monday, May 23

Graduation Rehearsals, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse) – Graduation rehearsals begin for GCS schools. On May 23, graduates from the Early College at Guilford, Greensboro College Middle College, The Middle College at UNCG, The Middle College at Bennett, Kearns Academy and the Middle College at GTCC-High Point will walk through the ceremony.

“Launching into the EOGs”, 8:55 to 10:30 a.m. (Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point) – STEM Specials classes will “launch into the EOGs” with actual rocket launches at Fairview Elementary. Students built their own rockets in the new STEM class and will get to try them out to kick off end-of-the-year testing. Kindergarten and first grade will launch their rockets on Monday, with older students launching on Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 24

Graduation Rehearsals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse) – Graduation rehearsals begin for GCS schools. On May 24, graduates from The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, The Academy at Smith, STEM Early College at NC A&T and The A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T will walk through the ceremony.

“Launching into the EOGs”, 8:25 a.m. to Noon (Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point) – STEM Specials classes will “launch into the EOGs” with actual rocket launches at Fairview Elementary. Students built their own rockets in the new STEM class and will get to try them out to kick-off end-of-the-year testing. Second, third, fourth and fifth grade students will launch their rockets on Tuesday.

OTHER STORY IDEAS:

2022 GCS Graduations – GCS graduation ceremonies will begin May 25. A full schedule was sent out in a separate release. Any journalist interested in attending a graduation ceremony should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com.<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com>

Senior Elementary School Walks – GCS’ graduation seniors will walk through the halls of elementary schools to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation, throughout the month of May. The full schedule was sent out in a separate release. Any journalist interested in attending a senior walk should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com> to confirm times and gain permission to be on campus.

