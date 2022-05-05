For Immediate Release: May 5, 2022

This Week in GCS: Family Fun with a Purpose

Friday, May 6

Spring Innovation Day, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro) – Foust Elementary students and staff will have a day of STEM with hands-on activities throughout the day. The event will also include special demonstrations from Western High’s drone technology program. Large drones will fly outside until about 11 a.m., then the high school students will teach K-2 students how to operate finger drones from noon to 2 p.m.

Early College at Guilford 20th Anniversary Celebration, Noon to 2 p.m. (Guilford College, Founders Hall, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro) – The Early College at Guilford will celebrate 20 years of offering high-quality education to Guilford County students. The event will begin with speakers sharing highlights of the partnership between GCS and Guilford College, followed by a celebration with desserts, games, face-painting and more. The early college was recently named the best high school in North Carolina by U.S. News and World Report and the ninth-best STEM school in the U.S. Speakers, students and alumni will be available for interviews with prior approval.

Multicultural Event, 1 to 2 p.m. (Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro) -Irving Park Elementary will celebrate various cultures with traditional dishes cooked by school families, and high school students presenting a Mexican dance. It’s all designed to give students a literal taste of cultures they may not otherwise get to experience.

Reading Café for Multilingual Learners, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. (Swann Middle School, 811 Cypress Street, Greensboro) – Multilingual learners at Swann Middle School will showcase all they’ve learned this year for family and friends at an end of the year Reading Café.

Bike Parade and Family Fun Run, 6 to 8 p.m. (Stokesdale Town Park, 8329 Angel-Pardue Rd., Stokesdale) – Stokesdale Elementary will host the entire community for a bike parade and family fun run. Students will decorate their bikes, scooters, skates, wagons and anything else on wheels for the bike parade. Then, they can enjoy food trucks, games, music and more.

Tuesday, May 10

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (Eugene Street Board Room, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting. There will be a public hearing on the Superintendent’s Recommended Budget that was presented during the April 26 budget meeting and can be accessed here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fsite%2Fdefault.aspx%3FPageType%3D3%26DomainID%3D4%26ModuleInstanceID%3D174%26ViewID%3D6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108%…>. The public hearing will convene for up to 30 minutes. Persons wanting to share feedback during the public hearing may register by emailing boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by 12 p.m. on Monday, May 9. The full meeting agenda may be viewed by clicking here<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=11102&MID=12574>.

Thursday, May 12

Family Reading Night, 5 to 7 p.m. (Stokesdale Elementary Media Center, 8025 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale) – Stokesdale Elementary students and families will participate in a Family Reading Night. This fun, family event will include a book swap, games, crafts, guest readers, prizes and more!

OTHER STORY IDEAS:

Senior Elementary School Walks – GCS’ graduation seniors will walk through the halls of elementary schools to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation, throughout the month of May. The full schedule was sent out in a separate release. Any journalist interested in attending a senior walk should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com> to confirm times and gain permission to be on campus.

About Guilford County Schools

