This Week in GCS: Family Code Night, Principal for A Day and GAP Community Night

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Family Code Night (5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Gibsonville Elementary, 401 East Joyner St, Greensboro)

Gibsonville Elementary will be hosting their first ever Family Code Night on Wednesday night. Students and families are invited to participate in fun activities that teach folks young and old to code. This is an age appropriate activity for all, and a great “different” way to come together as a family.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Principal for A Day Program (8 a.m.)

115 community members are signed up to shadow GCS principals for the morning of Nov. 14. This is a chance to get a firsthand glimpse at one of the most challenging jobs in our community, school principal. Participants include Brent Christensen from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and County Commissioner Alan Branson. 89 schools across the district are participating. At 11:45 a.m. those participating will gather for a luncheon at the Embassy Suites on Centrepoint Drive in Greensboro. Principal for a day is sponsored by the Guilford Education Alliance.

Saturday, Nov. 16

GO FAR 5K & Fun One-Mile Fun Run (8:15 a.m. Showplace Courtyard, 211 E. Commerce Ave. High Point)

Young runners across the area will participate in the fall Triad GO FAR 5K & One-Mile Fun Run. Students have been training for 10 weeks with afterschool programs and clubs from 35 schools in Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, and Davidson counties to walk or run a mile or 5K. The event celebrates students’ achievements and allows them to reach goals set in their clubs. About 1,500 participants are expected.

Family Fun Day (10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Middle College at UNCG, 1510 Walker Avenue, Greensboro)

The Middle College at UNCG, in conjunction with the PTA, are hosting a Family Fun Day on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to all families, students, and community members. There will be a variety of individual/group student performances, face painting, games for kids, a photo booth, and multiple raffles/door prizes. The event will happen inside the Middle College, 1510 Walker Avenue, with free parking directly across the street in UNCG lot 9.

Guilford Elementary Color Splash FUNDrun (9 a.m. 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro)

Guilford Elementary will host the inaugural community wide Color Splash FUNDrun by Get Active Fundraising at Country Park in Greensboro. The Color Splash FUNDrun is an untimed 3.42-mile fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a “colorful experience.” Sign up for the run by visiting secure.getactivefundraising.com or by completing a paper registration form.

Monday, Nov. 18

GAP Community Night (6 p.m. – 8 p.m. GTCC Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax)

Guilford Apprenticeship Partners will host a community night on Monday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the GTCC Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax. The event will include informative panels with current apprentices and 34 GAP employers. Snacks will be provided. Visit gapnc.org/ to learn more.

