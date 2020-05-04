For Immediate Release: May 4, 2020

This Week in GCS: Employee Appreciation Events and Honoring Fifth Graders

Tuesday, May 5

Fairview Fifth Grade Walk/Run (Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point)

From May 2 to May 8, the Fairview Elementary staff will be honoring their 68 fifth grade students by running or walking a total of 68 miles throughout the week. Staff will be completing this challenge from the safety of their own neighborhoods.

Community Lighthouse Ceremony (8:20 to 8:40 p.m., various locations)

On May 5, Teacher Appreciation Day, GCS is asking the community to join in a statewide event to showcase how much our community appreciates our educators. During this time of crisis, our educators have acted as a “Lighthouse” for students and their families, serving as beacons of light and hope and helping them safely navigate the educational challenges related to COVID-19. Let’s show teachers how much we appreciate their love and unwavering commitment to North Carolina’s public schools by placing a light in a window or turning on an outdoor light at 8:20 p.m. (2020 hours military time) on Tuesday, May 5, for 20 minutes. Please share your photos using the hashtag #NCLighthouseLeaders and #WeSeeYouGCS.

Wednesday, May 6

Drive-By Teacher Appreciation (12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Johnson Street Global Studies, 1601 Johnson St., High Point)

Johnson Street Global Studies is asking their staff to drive through the front parking lot where their administration team will be stationed six feet apart handing out a variety of items to let them know they are appreciated. They will receive lunch, a yard sign to post in their yard and a poster made by having some of the school’s students take photos of themselves holding up signs that create a message to the staff.

Appreciation Gift Giveaway (3 p.m., Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Rd., Greensboro)

On Wednesday, Jefferson Elementary will have teacher appreciation gifts set up out in front of the schools and is inviting teachers to drive through the front parking lot. There will be music playing and people cheering to celebrate the staff.

Wishful Wednesday (Bluford-Peeler STEM Academy)

During Bluford-Peeler STEM Academy’s virtual teacher appreciation week, they will be dedicating each day of the week to a different theme. On Wednesday, Bluford-Peeler is asking students through Class Dojo, Canvas or email to share with their teachers how they can help them get ready for their incredible futures.

Thursday, May 7

Thankful Thursday (Bluford-Peeler STEM Academy)

During Bluford-Peeler STEM Academy’s virtual teacher appreciation week, they will be dedicating each day of the week to a different theme. On Thursday, the school will have a Thankful Thursday. Students will let their teachers know how thankful they are for their teachers.

Friday, May 8

Full Steam Ahead Friday (Bluford-Peeler STEM Academy)

During Bluford-Peeler STEM Academy’s virtual teacher appreciation week, they will be dedicating each day of the week to a different theme. On Friday, the school will have a Full Steam Ahead Friday. Students will put on their Bluford-Peeler gear and snap a photo of themselves holding a sign or poster with their teacher’s name on it.

