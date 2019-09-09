For Immediate Release: September 9, 2019

This Week in GCS: Donations and 9/11 Remembrances

Tuesday, September 10

GCS Board of Education Meeting (6:00 p.m. High Point City Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point) – The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in High Point on Tuesday. You can find the agenda, here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/59890>

“The Little Chapel That Stood” (3:00 p.m. Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr, Greensboro) – Hunter Elementary’s curriculum facilitator will be reading The Little Chapel That Stood to ACES students on the afternoon of the 10th. The Little Chapel That Stood is a picture book about the September 11th attacks. They will also be shown fire gear firemen wore on 9/11.

Pinwheel Planting For 9/11 (3:45 p.m. Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro) – On Wednesday, Hunter Elementary will be doing several things to commemorate 9/11. ACES students are planning a campus clean-up for the school, they will be planting red, white and blue pinwheels along the front entrance, and there will be other projects to commemorate the day.

AG 101: A Guide for Families on AG Identification and Service (Various GCS Sites) — On Tuesday and Thursday of this week, families of kindergarten through third graders will discover how students are identified to receive academically gifted services. Participants will receive an overview of the third grade initial screening process, the criteria for eligibility, and what academically gifted services look like in elementary school and beyond.

Tuesday; 6 – 7 p.m.:

Southwest Elementary, 4368 Southwest School Rd., High Point, NC 27265

Sternberger Elementary, 518 N. Holden Rd.,Greensboro, NC 27410

Thursday 6 – 7p.m.

Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407

Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point, NC 27260

Wednesday, September 11

Celebration Walk (9:45 a.m. – Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Rd., Greensboro) – Jefferson Elementary will host its annual celebration walk on September 11 for community service men and women. The event will begin with refreshments in the media center at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 10:15 a.m.

Freezies with First Responders (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Rd., High Point) – Oak View Elementary will honor first responders on September 11 by inviting them to enjoy a freezie pop with students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Accountability Results Celebration (1:15 p.m. – Southwest Elementary, 4372 SW School Rd, High Point)

Southwest Elementary will be hosting a celebration on their back soccer field on Friday. This is to celebrate Southwest becoming an “A” school according to the state accountability results. Southwest also had the highest growth index in GCS and in all elementary schools in the entire state.

Musical Instrument Donation (10:00 a.m. – Allen Middle School 1108 Glendale Dr, Greensboro)

On Friday, National Pawn will be donating more than 100 instruments and $2,000 to Allen Middle School. National Pawn will present the donations, including trumpets, saxophones, clarinets, flutes, trombones, drums, guitars recorders and more, to students during a dedicated unveiling assembly at the school Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

