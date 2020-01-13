For Immediate Release: Jan. 13, 2020

This Week in GCS: District Science Fair and MLK Day of Service

Tuesday, Jan. 14

STEM Partnership Award (4 p.m., High Point Central, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

Dr. Christopher Durham and The Oral Surgery Institute of the Carolinas will be presenting a $500 check to a winning STEM nominated Teacher for supplies and learning materials. Students nominated their favorite STEM teacher, and after votes were tallied a winner was selected.

GCS Arts Fair (6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro)

The GCS Arts Fair returns on Tuesday. The event will feature band and orchestra instrument petting zoos, visual art activities and live performances to showcase the world-class arts programs available through GCS. This event is free and open to the public

Excelling to High School (6 p.m., – 7:30 p.m. Southwest Middle, 4257 SW School Road, High Point)

Families will learn about Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Early colleges and dual enrollment options. The presentation will also address typical social/emotional challenges that advanced learners face in high school and extracurricular opportunities to be on the lookout for.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

District Science Fair (9 a.m. – Noon, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro)

Hundreds of GCS students will be at the Greensboro Science Center presenting their science projects to a host of judges. To qualify for this science fair, students first had to compete at their respective schools’ science fairs. An awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.

Contract Award Presentation Media Briefing (9:30 a.m., Smith High School Media Center, 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro)

On Wednesday morning at Smith High School, Guilford County Schools will be holding a media briefing to announce an exciting contract award the district has won as part of a nationwide competition. Dr. Sharon Contreras will be there to deliver remarks on this wonderful opportunity along with other GCS leadership and community partners who made this possible.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Free Family Reading Class (5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro)

Free Family Reading Classes offered through Reading Connections and Guilford County Partnership for Children. Support your child’s education while also improving your own reading, writing or English skills! The program provides free adult classes, free child classes, a free book each week and free dinner at each class.

Sunday, Jan. 19

MLK Day of Service Performance (4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro)

Southwest Elementary students will be taking the court at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse to perform some musical pieces for the MLK Day of Service. Students will be in their ‘southwest singer’ shirts and will be performing at around 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

