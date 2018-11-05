[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Nov. 5, 2018

This Week in GCS: Discover your WoW and Saluting our Veterans

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Eighth Graders Attend Career Exploration Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro) – The Discover Your WoW! (World of Work) career exploration event will give students the chance to learn about career and technical education programs they can pursue in high school. All Guilford County Middle School eighth graders will attend the event between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. Parents are invited to attend on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Click here to learn more<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=81646&PageID=1>.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Eighth Graders Attend Career Exploration Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro) – The Discover Your WoW! (World of Work) career exploration event will give students the chance to learn about career and technical education programs they can pursue in high school. All Guilford County Middle School eighth graders will attend the event between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. Parents are invited to attend on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Click here to learn more<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=81646&PageID=1>.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Students, Parents Attend Career Exploration Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AND 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro) – The Discover Your WoW! (World of Work) career exploration event will give students the chance to learn about career and technical education programs they can pursue in high school. All Guilford County Middle School eighth graders will attend the event between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. Parents are invited to attend on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Click here to learn more<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=81646&PageID=1>.

College Planning Series: Session III – The Application Process, the Step-by-Step Approach, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Bennett College Global Learning Center, 507 Gorrell Street, Greensboro) – Applying to college can be stress-free – and even fun! This Guilford Parent Academy session, the third in a series, will provide parents with a blueprint on how to successfully navigate the college admissions process. Click HERE<events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efmtpev45e53e7b0&oseq=&c=&ch=> to register or call 336-279-4924 for questions.

Friday, Nov. 9

Summerfield Elementary Thanks Veterans, Service Members, 9 a.m. (Summerfield Elementary, 7501 Summerfield Road, Summerfield) – Summerfield Elementary will host a “Red, White, and Blue Thank You Day.” Students will invite veterans and service members from their families to enjoy snacks and a student performance. The Summerfield Elementary PTA is also assembling an honor wall to display photos of students’ and staff’s relatives who have served or who are currently serving.

Veterans and First Responders Concert, 10-11 a.m. (Kernodle Middle, 3600 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro) – Kernodle Middle students will perform a choral concert for veterans and first responders. The event is sponsored by the Kernodle Middle PTA and will include light refreshments.

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro Sleep Out (Rescheduled), 7 p.m. (GTCC-Greensboro, 3505 East Wendover Ave., Greensboro) – The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro will host its annual program, “Steppin’ Up to Sleep Out for Those Without Homes,” from 7 p.m. Nov. 9 to 7 a.m. Nov. 10, on the school’s campus. This is the fifth year the school has sponsored the program to raise awareness and collect items to assist the homeless. Alamance Elementary ACES students have partnered with The Middle College At GTCC-Greensboro to collect canned goods, blankets and toiletries to give to the homeless as part of their service-learning experience.

Monday, Nov. 12

No school – All GCS schools will be closed in honor of Veterans Day.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

