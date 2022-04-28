For Immediate Release: April 28, 2022

This Week in GCS: Day Without Shoes, Ladybug Release and College Decision Celebrations

Friday, April 29

One Day without Shoes, 7:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Millis Road Elementary, 4310 Millis Road, Jamestown) – Millis Road Elementary will mark its 10th Annual One Day Without Shoes. All students will spend part of their day without shoes to educate and raise awareness about the millions of people in our world that do not have any shoes. Scholars will learn how having no shoes impacts the health, education, and self-esteem of children all around the world. The school will also collect new and gently used shoes for donation to families in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

End of Grade Glow and Grow Dance, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. (Shadybrook Elementary, 503 Shadybrook Road, High Point) – 3rd, 4th and 5th grade Shadybrook Elementary students will get themselves excited and ready for End of Grade exams with a Glow and Grow Dance party. Each student will get glow students to wear during their hour-long dance party. The principal will give the students a pep-talk and discuss test-taking strategies before the dancing begins.

STEM Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (General Greene Elementary, 1501 Benjamin Parkway Greensboro) – General Greene Elementary’s STEM Fair will feature parents and community members volunteering to host exhibits on a variety of incredible topics including robotics, coding, animals and more. The fair’s purpose is to teach students about careers in Science, Technology and Math.

College and Career Fair, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Smith High School Gym, 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro) – Smith High School students will have the opportunity to explore different colleges and careers at the school’s annual fair. They’ll meet with different universities, colleges and employers as they consider their options for the future.

Multicultural Fair, 5 to 8 p.m. (Southwest Middle, 4368 Southwest School Road, High Point) – Southwest Middle PTSA will host a Multicultural Diversity Fair for the school’s students and families. The fair will include dances, art, music and a Student Council vs. Principals challenge relay game.

Saturday, April 30

Middle College at Bennett Students to Announce College Decision Day on Cars, 2-3 p.m., (Middle College at NC A&T Parking Lot, 1601 E. Market St., Greensboro) – Graduates from the Middle College at Bennett will celebrate their final college decisions during a parade party. The students will “announce” their decision on their vehicles by decorating them in a creative way, while family and friends cheer them on. With some students being accepted to more than 30 schools, teachers are excited to learn where they will all go.

Sunday, May 1

Kappa Alpha Psi Signing Day, 3:30 p.m. (Dudley High Media Center, 1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro) – The Greensboro (NC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will host a College Signing Day event for participants in its Beautillion Militaire Scholarship and Leadership Training Program. Surrounded by family, friends and members of Kappa Alpha Psi, seven GCS students will reveal for the first time, publicly, where they have elected to attend college in the fall.

Monday, May 2

Senior Signing Day and Awards, 10 a.m. (Christ Wesleyan Church – 2400 S. Holden Road, Greensboro) – Signing Day at the Academy at Smith is designed to make sure every senior takes charge of his/her future. Students are encouraged to continue their education past high school — whether at a professional training program, community college or a four-year college/university, military, or by securing a job in the workforce using the skills from their career pathway.

Wednesday, May 4

Kindergarten Ladybug Release, 1:45 p.m. (General Greene Elementary, 1501 Benjamin Parkway Greensboro) – Kindergarten students will end their unit on animals with an exciting celebration. They raised ladybug larvae to the adult stage. During this time, they observed how they move, grow and change at each stage. The ladybug release will include singing, dancing, holding insects and watching the insects find homes in our garden so they can continue to thrive in their natural habitat.

Signature Career Academy VIP Symposium, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (GTCC Cameron Conference Center, BB&T Oak Room, 7908 Leabourne Rd., Colfax) – GCS Signature Academy students will showcase their knowledge and preparedness for college and career at this all-day symposium. The event will include student-led demonstrations, business and industry networking, work-based learning opportunities, career preparation activities, and on-site interviews for students to gain immediate high-skill employment opportunities.

