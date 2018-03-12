[PR-header]

For Immediate Release: March 12, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Construction Academy, Celebrating Pi,

Arts and Cultural Extravaganzas

Tuesday, March 13

Construction Academy, 8:50-11:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Greensboro Swarm Fieldhouse, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro) – Junior Achievement, with GCS, is hosting an event called JA Inspire: Construction Academy. The goal is to expose 500 eighth-graders to more than 25 vendors and hands-on activities that show them the many career options in the construction industry. Students will visit booths to learn about carpentry, ceramic tile, HVAC, roofing and restoration (disaster and historic), among others. Participating schools are Mendenhall, Jackson, Allen, Western, Hairston, Kernodle and Swann Middle. Note: if GCS is on a delay, this event will also be on a similar delay.

Wednesday, March 14

National School Walkout

Note: Students at several GCS schools have shared that there are plans to participate in the National School Walkout. Please contact District Relations at (336) 574-5730 for assistance in coordinating coverage.

Piece of the Pi, times vary (Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St., Greensboro) – Students are celebrating Pi Day in several classes. In math, they will explore circumference and theories involving pies/circles. Social studies classes will focus on the history of Pi, as well as Albert Einstein, whose birthday is on Pi Day. In science classes, students will explore the chemicals that cause bonds in pie. On Thursday, March 15, students will participate in circumference relay stations. They may also purchase pizza “Pi/Pie” from a pizza food truck.

For more information about specific activities or class times, call Brandon Chavis at Swann Middle, (336) 370-8044.

Thursday, March 15

Arts Extravaganza: An Evening of the Arts, 5 p.m. (Morehead Expressive Arts Magnet, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro) – This year’s art show theme, “Faces of Morehead,” features student self-portraits. Students worked in crayons, marker, paint, colored pencils, clay and collage. Earlier in the day, students will get the chance to preview the show. They will reflect on their pieces and learn the etiquette for viewing art at a gallery or an art show. Their show will open in the Morehead gym at 5 p.m. Following the show’s opening, there will be performances by the Morehead Dance Company, Drama Troupe, Introductory Drama class, String Ensemble, World Drumming Ensemble, Recorder Ensemble and Sport Stackers. Performances begin at 6 p.m. and the art show will re-open after the performances.

One School, One Book, 1:40-2:30 p.m. (Brooks Global Studies, 1215 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) – As a continuation of the school’s year-long study of water, staff and students are reading “Two Bobbies: A True Story of Hurricane Katrina, Friendship, and Survival,” a remarkable true story of a dog and cat that survived Hurricane Katrina. Students will hear from the authors during a Skype presentation. WGHP Fox 8 meteorologist Emily Byrd will also visit the school to talk about hurricane science. Students will also send the proceeds from a school talent show to an animal rescue organization that serves pets displaced by hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Cash for College: Financial Aid and Scholarships, 6-7:30 p.m. (Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr., Jamestown) – Guilford Parent Academy’s (GPA) third, and final, installment of the college planning workshop series focuses on how to pay for college. GPA is offering the series in partnership with Say Yes to Education Guilford. National speaker Mychal Wynn will lead the session, which is to cover financial aid basics, college costs, scholarship opportunities, eligibility determination and specific programs for N.C. families.

Friday, March 16

Sport Stackers to Perform, halftime of Greensboro Swarm basketball game (Greensboro Swarm Fieldhouse, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro) – Morehead Expressive Arts Magnet’s Sports Stacking demo team will perform at the halftime show. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Newcomers School International Day, 11:30 a.m. (Western Guilford High auditorium, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – Doris Henderson Newcomers School’s newly arrived immigrant and refugee students will present dances from their native cultures. The show will likely end around 1 p.m.

Monday, March 19

“Slip, Slop, Slap” comes to Madison Elementary, 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. (Madison Elementary, 3600 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville) – Cone Health will present the sun protection program “Slip, Slop, Slap” to Madison Elementary kindergartners.

Additional Stories:

The LEAD Dad’s group at Lindley Elementary have begun their annual fundraising campaign. Their contributions will go toward teacher supplies.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323