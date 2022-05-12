For Immediate Release: May 12, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

This Week in GCS: Community Celebrations

Friday, May 13

Global Day, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Brooks Global Studies, 1215 North Josephine Boyd St., Greensboro) – It’s the final Global Day of the school year at Brooks Global Studies. This month’s theme focused on how other cultures view, value and enjoy food. All grade levels will have time to learn about a specific content, engage in hands-on activities and taste international cuisine.

International Festival, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Brooks Global Studies, 1215 North Josephine Boyd St., Greensboro) – Brooks Global Studies’ International Festival returns for the first time since 2019. The celebration of world geography, traditions, and culture creates a platform to share cultural heritage, exhibits and performances from around the world. Performances include grade level music and dance student performances, performances by the Grimsley High School drumline, Native American Drum and Dance, and the Suah African Dance Theatre. There will also be games from around the world with cool prizes and even a student art show.

GCS High School Poet Laureate Poetry Reading, 6 p.m. (Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro) – GCS and Greensboro Bound, Greensboro’s Literary Festival will recognize this year’s High School Poet Laureates at a special poetry reading. The reading is open to family, friends and the community.

Saturday, May 14

GCS American Indian End of Year Celebration, 5 p.m. (Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring St., Greensboro) – The GCS American Indian Education Department will hold an End of the Year Celebration to honor Native students’ successes from the last year. A diverse group of students from 30 different Tribes/Nations will attend, including 25 seniors, who will be gifted their eagle feathers and Indian Education honor cords that they can wear at graduation.

Sunday, May 15

Rescheduled: Stokesdale Bike Parade and Family Fun Run, 5 to 7 p.m. (Stokesdale Town Park, 8329 Angel-Pardue Rd., Stokesdale) – After having to cancel due to weather last week, Stokesdale Elementary rescheduled its bike parade and family fun run. Students will decorate their bikes, scooters, skates, wagons and anything else on wheels for the bike parade. Then, they can enjoy food trucks, games, music and more.

Tuesday, May 17

2nd Grade Students at Greensboro Grasshoppers, 11 a.m. (First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro) – More than 3,000 Guilford County second grade students will celebrate the end of the school year with a baseball game. The Greensboro Grasshoppers offer special games for GCS 6th and 2nd grade students.

Wednesday, May 18

Guilford Elementary End-Of-Grade Pep Rally and Parade, 1 – 2 p.m. (920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro) – Third, fourth and fifth graders preparing for End-of-Grade exams will be cheered on by their younger peers as they walk the halls of Guilford Elementary. For most elementary schools, testing begins on Friday, May 20.

OTHER STORY IDEAS:

Senior Elementary School Walks – GCS’ graduation seniors will walk through the halls of elementary schools to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation, throughout the month of May. The full schedule was sent out in a separate release. Any journalist interested in attending a senior walk should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com> to confirm times and gain permission to be on campus.

