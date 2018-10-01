[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 1, 2018

This Week in GCS: College Night, Guitar Performance and Helping Students with Disabilities

Tuesday, Oct. 2

GCS College Night, 5 to 8 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center) – Students can meet admission representatives from more than 100 educational institutions, including two- and four-year colleges, military branches and community and technical colleges. Representatives will be available to answer questions about college majors, the admissions process and on-campus activities. Financial aid sessions will be offered at 5:45 and 7 p.m. The event is free and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, which will also be offering seniors the chance to win a $500 scholarship.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Exceptional Children 101, 6-7 p.m. (PTA Board Room, 712 North Eugene Street, Greensboro) – This session provides a brief overview of the special education process with an emphasis on the parent’s role in the process, dispute resolution options for parents and the importance of building good relationships.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Understanding Eureka Math, 6 p.m. (Sternberger Elementary, 518 North Holden Road, Greensboro) – Parents of K-5 students are invited to learn about Eureka Math, the district’s new elementary math curriculum. Provided by the nonprofit agency Great Minds, it’s the only open source comprehensive math curriculum aligned to the Common Core State Standards at every grade.

Breaking Down “The Walls,” 7:30 p.m. (Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro) – Guitar students from Weaver Academy will join forces with college students and professionals to premier “The Walls,” a piece written by the Brazilian composer/guitarist Sergio Assad. The five-movement composition written for a guitar orchestra explores the human impact of four walls – the Great Wall of China, the United Kingdom’s Hadrian’s Wall, the Berlin Wall and Jerusalem’s West Bank Wall.

Monday, Oct. 8

Author Susan Verde Visits Two GCS Schools (Multiple Times and Locations) — Guilford County Schools, Scuppernong Books and Greensboro Bound are excited to bring bestselling author Susan Verde and her new book “I Am Human” to Bessemer Elementary, 918 Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro, at 9 a.m. and Vandalia Elementary, 407 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro, at 12:30 p.m. The book shows children that it’s okay to make mistakes while also emphasizing the power of good choices by offering a kind word or smile or by saying “I’m sorry.”

Individualized Education Plan Notebook Make and Take, 6-7 p.m. (PTA Board Room, 712 North Eugene Street, Greensboro) – Creating an organized file can be instrumental in advocating for your child. The notebook is a very powerful tool in reviewing your child’s history, recording what other professionals have said about your child, and keeping an accurate record of what the school has committed to and what they have done. This training is meant for small groups to ensure appropriate assistance can be given.

