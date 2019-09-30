For Immediate Release: September 30, 2019

This Week in GCS: College Night and SAT Prep Academy

Tuesday, October 1

GCS College Night (5 – 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 West Gate City Blvd.)

The district in conjunction the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, invites students and families to attend the annual College Night where they will be able to visit and explore post-secondary opportunities available at more than 100 four- and two-year colleges and universities, community and technical colleges and military branches.

Wednesday, October 2

Free Family Reading Class (5 – 8 p.m., Falkener Elementary, 3931 Naco Rd., Greensboro)

Free family reading classes offered through Reading Connections and Guilford County Partnership for Children. Support your child’s education while also improving your own reading, writing or English skills. The program provides free adult classes, free child classes, a free book each week, and a free dinner at each class

Thursday, October 3

SAT Prep Academy (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. GTCC-Greensboro, 3505 East Wendover Ave., Greensboro)

Come learn the strategies needed to excel on the SAT and improve your scores. This event is open to all Guilford County public high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT in Fall 2019 or Spring 2020.

Saturday, October 5

Going Old School (7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse, 311 Pomona Drive, Suite E Greensboro)

On Saturday, the Teacher Supply Warehouse will have its first fundraising event of the year. Teachers will be dressed as their best old school selves. Poodle skirts, letter jackers, neon and stirrup pants suggested. However, all costumes welcome! A gift of just $64.08 provides a teacher with a shopping trip to the warehouse.

