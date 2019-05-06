For Immediate Release: May 6, 2019

This Week in GCS: College Connections and Graduation Walks

Tuesday, May 7

Celebrate National Teacher Day, various times and locations – GCS is celebrating teachers and other district employees all month long<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=94284&PageID=1>. Tuesday, May 7, is National Teacher Day, and parents and community members are invited to share their #amazingGCS stories by sending an email to goodnews@gcnsc.com<mailto:goodnews@gcnsc.com> with the person’s name and what makes him or her great. Click here for more information<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55836>.

May 7 Graduation Walks:

* Andrews High at Montlieu Academy of Technology, 9:30 a.m. (1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point)

* Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown at Alderman Elementary, 9:30 a.m. (4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro)

* Smith High at Wiley Elementary, 9:30 a.m. (600 W. Terrell St., Greensboro)

* Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown at Jamestown Elementary, 10:45 a.m. (108 Potter Drive, Jamestown)

Wednesday, May 8

College Connection Night, 6-7:30 p.m. (Western High, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – Western High will host a College Connection Night for students in grades 9-11 and their families. Guests can learn about the college admissions process and what schools are looking for in potential applicants. Visitors will be able to connect with university representatives from Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, Elon University, High Point University, N.C. A&T University and UNC-Greensboro.

May 8 Graduation Walks:

* Andrews High at Johnson Street Global Studies, 9:30 a.m. (1601 Johnson St., High Point)

* Early College at Guilford at Colfax Elementary, 9:30 a.m. (9112 W. Market St., Colfax)

* Early College at Guilford at Morehead Elementary, 10:30 a.m. (4630 Tower Road, Greensboro)

* Smith High at Murphey Traditional Academy, 9:30 a.m. (2306 Ontario St., Greensboro)

Friday, May 10

May 10 Graduation Walks

* Middle College at UNCG at Jones Elementary, 8:15 a.m. (502 South St., Greensboro)

* Middle College at UNCG at Lindley Elementary, 9 a.m. (2700 Camden Road, Greensboro)

* Andrews High at Triangle Lake Montessori, 9:30 a.m. (2401 Triangle Lake Road, High Point)

* Middle College at GTCC-High Point at Kirkman Park, 9:30 a.m. (1101 N. Centennial St., High Point)

* Smith High at Peck Elementary, 9:30 a.m. (1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro)

* Middle College at Bennett at Washington Montessori, 10:15 a.m. (1110 E. Washington St., Greensboro)

* Middle College at GTCC-High Point at Oak Hill Elementary, 10:30 a.m. (320 Wrightenberry St., High Point)

* Middle College at Bennett at Vandalia Elementary, 11:15 a.m. (407 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro)

* Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro at Bessemer Elementary, 12:25 p.m. (918 Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro)

