For Immediate Release: March 11, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Choice Showcase, Pi Day and Joint Facilities Meeting

Tuesday, March 12

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55308> to view the agenda.

Wednesday, March 13

New Programs Featured at GCS Choice Showcase, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro) – A new date and time, a new kindergarten experience and new opportunities for high school students mark the 2019 GCS Choice Showcase. The event and parking are free. Rising ninth-graders will be the first to apply for six new signature academies that emphasize career and technical education opportunities that are in high demand by local companies. The district’s JROTC programs will be included in this year’s showcase, as well as a new kindergarten experience for students and parents, designed to help incoming kindergarteners feel more comfortable getting on a bus and going through a cafeteria line. GCS offers more than 50 magnet and choice programs from pre-kindergarten to high school. Click here to learn more about the great choices for students in GCS.

Thursday, March 14

Rankin Elementary Celebrates Pi Day, all day (Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro) – Rankin Elementary students will celebrate Pi Day (3.14) with a variety of math games and activities. Representatives from local businesses including State Employees Credit Union, Volvo Trucks and Bank of America will be on site to engage with students.

Advanced Placement Pep Rally, 10:30 a.m. (Southwest High, 4364 Barrow Road, High Point) – Southwest High is one of six schools partnering<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=81675&PageID=1> with Equal Opportunity Schools<eoschools.org/> to enroll more minority students in Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) classes. The school identified hundreds of students who could enroll in AP classes and will hold an AP Pep Rally to encourage them to register for these classes. Parents are invited to attend the pep rally to learn more about the benefits of AP coursework.

Board of Education, County Commissioners to Discuss Facilities Study, 5:30 p.m. (McNair Elementary, 4603 Yanceyville Road, Brown Summit) – The Guilford County Board of Education and Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting to discuss the final results of a district-wide facilities and boundary optimization study, examining long- and short-term facility needs for Guilford County Schools.

Friday, March 15

Anonymous Donor Funds College Tour for Northeast High Students, 9 a.m. (Northeast High Auditorium, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville) – Northeast High has partnered with The Motivational Foundation to introduce students to the opportunities associated with a college education. Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, 20 students will participate in the foundation’s annual Dr. Joyce Dixon College Tour of historically black colleges and universities. Northeast High will recognize these students in a send-off event, followed by a reception for students, families and honored guests.

3-D Printing to Help Others, 2:50 p.m. (Swann Middle, 811 Cypress Street, Greensboro) – Swann Middle eighth graders have been learning to design in 3-D and will use the school’s 3-D printers to support patients at Cone Hospital. Students will be printing items that can be used in the hospital’s recreational therapy room in the children’s ward, including baby mobiles, bead and necklace kits, games, puzzles, fidgets and more. School leaders are hoping to plan a field trip to the hospital so the students can present the finished items.

Saturday, March 16

High School Leadership Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Smith High, 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro) – The Men and Women of Smith High will host a high school leadership conference. Guest speakers include Tonia Cutchin, Amos Quick and Roy “Spaceman” Thomas. Between 200 and 300 students are expected to attend and participate in hands-on team building exercises.

School-to-Work Hiring Event, 9 to 11 a.m. (NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro) – Students and graduates ages 16-24 are invited to come prepared to be interviewed for permanent hire jobs with benefits, as well as summer jobs. The event will also occur on April 6 at NCWorks on Idol Street in High Point. For more information, go to ncworks.gov.

Fairview Elementary Celebrates More Than 100 Years, 10:30 a.m. to noon (608 Fairview Street, High Point) – Fairview is celebrating more than 100 years of history! Fairview alumni, community members and special guests will gather to explore the transformation that Fairview Elementary has undergone in the last century.

Monday, March 18

Med Toss and Information Session, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Northern High, 7101 Spencer Dixon Road, Greensboro) – The Northern High PTSA will host its annual Med Toss at the school from 4-7 p.m. That evening from 6-7:45 p.m., they will also be hosting a community-wide event on opioid and juuling. The event will feature expert presentations and a Q&A panel that includes a recovering young adult and a parent who has been affected. Additional resources will be available.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

