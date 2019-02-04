For Immediate Release: Feb. 4, 2019

This Week in GCS: Chinese New Year, Middle School Mock Trials

and Honoring the Feb. 11 Protest

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Northwood Elementary Celebrates Chinese New Year, 8:10-11:30 a.m. or noon-2:30 p.m. (Northwood Elementary, 818 W. Lexington Ave, High Point) – Students at Northwood Elementary will celebrate Chinese New Year as a culminating event to their month-long study of Chinese culture. Chinese language, history and culture is taught at Northwood as part of the school’s International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2425/Northwood.pdf>. A family and community celebration will also take place on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Academic Arcade at Oak View Elementary, 6-7:30 p.m. (Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Road, High Point) – Students at Oak View Elementary will participate in an academic arcade and will create arcade games in the MakerSpace Learning Lab. Students and their families also will explore how math is used in art, P.E. and music. Families will visit classrooms and create games that can be taken home to reinforce skills.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

GCS Hosts District Spelling Bee, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring Street, Greensboro) – School spelling bee winners will converge at Weaver Academy to see who is the best speller in the district.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Northwood Elementary Celebrates Chinese New Year, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Northwood Elementary, 818 W. Lexington Ave, High Point) – Students and families at Northwood Elementary will celebrate Chinese New Year as a culminating event to their month-long study of Chinese culture. Chinese language is taught at Northwood as part of the school’s International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2425/Northwood.pdf>. The celebration will also take place on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 8:10-11:30 a.m. or from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Brown Summit Middle Students Continue Mock Trial Tournament, 10 a.m. (Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Old Guilford County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro) – When a statewide mock trial tournament was discontinued, students at Brown Summit Middle decided to take matters into their own hands. Twenty-four students formed four teams and have been working with local attorneys since August to prepare for their day in court. The tournament begins at 10 a.m. and will include two trials. Brown Summit Middle is a magnet program that serves academically gifted students.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Jewelry Sale Benefits Ronald McDonald House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Walmart, 4424 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro) – Southern Middle’s eighth-grade Entrepreneurial class, a.k.a. B-FIT (for Business, Finance, and Information Technology), has launched a sales campaign to support a nonprofit. The campaign, “Knight-ware for Charity” will raise funds to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Winston Salem. Handmade jewelry will be sold in front of Walmart on West Wendover Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts to Host Feb. 11 Performance, 7 p.m. (Penn-Griffin School for the Arts Burford Auditorium, 825 Washington St., High Point) – Penn-Griffin School for the Arts will host its annual celebration and performance honoring the 26 individuals who participated in the Woolworth lunch counter sit-in on Feb. 11, 1960, in downtown High Point. This celebration will feature performances in band, chorus, dance, guitar, orchestra, piano, theatre and visual arts. Glenn Romero Chavis, local historian and author, will be the guest speaker.

