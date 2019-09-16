For Immediate Release: September 16, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Celebration of Excellence and a “Walking Disney Movie”

Tuesday, September 17

Financial Education and Empowerment Workshop (7 p.m. HQ Greensboro, 111 West Lewis St., Greensboro)

In conjunction with Ambassadors 4 Hope, the Guilford Parent Academy will be hosting a financial education and empowerment workshop. Topics include How to build and protect your financial house to make yourself recession proof and Rolling over your 401K/retirement savings the right way.

Wednesday, September 18

Malik Ramirez/Page High Learn to Swim (9:15 a.m. Greensboro Aquatic Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

GCS is offering the Malik Ramirez/Page High School Learn to Swim Program. The Greensboro Aquatic Center has developed a program to teach life-saving water skills to Page students who have not yet learned to swim. This program will mirror the very successful, nationally recognized Learn to Swim program customized for GCS second graders.

Thursday, September 19

Celebration of Excellence (4:30 p.m. Grimsley High School, 801 North Josephine Blvd., Greensboro)

On Thursday, hundreds will gather to find out who the best of the best at GCS are. Awards for Rookie Teach of the Year, Rosalyn Tanner Orr Mentor of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year will be given out. The reception begins at 4:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Donna Washington at UNCG for 4th Grade Students (9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Elliott Center at UNCG, 507 Stirling St., Greensboro)

Donna Washington is an international known, multiple award-winning storyteller, spoke word recording artist and author. Donna has been called a “Walking Disney Movie,” and told she was “better than television.” Ten different schools will bring fourth graders to see Washington on Thursday.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323