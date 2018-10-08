[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 8, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Cash for College and Adapted Football Challenge

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Adapted Football Challenge Games, 9:45 to 11:35 a.m. (200 Haynes Road, Jamestown) – Haynes-Inman Education Center will finish a four-week unit on adapted football with classroom matchups. The event continues Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will hear reports on Math I and honors math enrollment as it relates to Goal II<www.gcsnc.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=51358> of the Strategic Plan. Click here for the full agenda<www.gcsnc.com/Page/52707>.

Sandy Hook Promise – Parent Training, 6 p.m. (Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy and the Student Services Department are inviting parents to attend a Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” information session. After completing this parent training class, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Adapted Football Challenge Games, 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. (200 Haynes Road, Jamestown) – Haynes-Inman Education Center will finish a four-week unit on adapted football with classroom matchups.

College Planning Series: Session – Cash for College, Financial Aid & Scholarships, 6 p.m. (Bennett College – Global Learning Center, 507 Gorrell Street, Greensboro) – Attend this Guilford Parent Academy session to learn tips from an expert on financial aid basics, college costs, scholarships, eligibility determination and specific programs for NC families. There is free money out there for college, but you just need to know where to find it.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Joint Capital/Facilities Committee Meeting, 8 a.m. (Old County Courthouse, Blue Room, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro) – The Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners will meet.

Sandy Hook Promise – Parent Training, 6 p.m. (Union Hill Elementary, 3523 Triangle Lake Road, High Point) – Guilford Parent Academy and the Student Services Department are inviting parents to attend a Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” information session. After completing this parent training class, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation.

Monday, Oct. 15

Individualized Education Plan – Make and Take Notebook, 1 p.m. (501 W. Washington St.

Greensboro) – Creating an organized file can be instrumental in advocating for your child. The notebook is a very powerful tool in reviewing your child’s history, recording what other professionals have said about your child, and keeping an accurate record of what the school has committed to and what they have done. This training is meant for small groups to ensure appropriate assistance can be given.

Reading Rocks Campaign Kicks Off at Jesse Wharton Elementary (Jesse Wharton Elementary, 5813 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro) – Students in the Jesse Wharton community will be collecting new or gently used books to donate to students and families involved in reading programs sponsored by our United Way of Greater Greensboro. Some of the books will be donated to the Guilford County schools affected by the tornado. Last year the school collected 2,300 books. If you would like to donate any children’s books, please contact the school at (336) 545-3700. The campaign runs through Oct. 26.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR footer w Deena]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323