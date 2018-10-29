[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 29, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Boosting Attendance, Wiring Tiny Houses

and Inspiring Students to Pursue STEM Studies

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Fighters and Survivors Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. (Jones Elementary media center, 502 South St., Greensboro) – Jones Elementary will host its second annual Fighters’ and Survivors’ Breakfast to honor breast cancer survivors connected to the school family.

Attendance Works Media Briefing, 1 p.m. (GCS Board Room, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, Chief Student Services Officer Dr. Wanda Legrand and Hedy Chang, director of Attendance Works, will speak to members of the media about a new partnership designed to increase attendance among GCS students. Attendance Works is a national non-profit dedicated to improving school attendance.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will hear reports about enrollment in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes, as well as an update on reading benchmark testing.

Gillespie Park Elementary Hosts Bookaween, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Gillespie Park Elementary, 1900 Martin Luther King Blvd., Greensboro) – Gillespie Park Elementary PTA, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Northwest High Park Pals present Bookaween! Students will receive free books and listen to stories.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Northeast Middle Hosts Early/Middle College Day, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (Northeast Middle, 6720 McLeansville Road, McLeansville) – Northeast Middle eighth-graders will meet with students and staff from the district’s early and middle colleges. The application window for all magnet programs will open Jan. 31, 2019.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Revised Deadline for Student Vaccinations – Nov. 1 is the revised deadline for all kindergarten and seventh-grade students on the traditional calendar to submit documentation that they have received the required vaccinations. The deadline was amended by the state after Hurricane Florence. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/26366> for more information.

Learn More about Study Abroad Opportunities, 6 p.m. (Western High, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – Students graduating in 2020, 2021 or 2022 are eligible to apply for scholarships to spend a summer abroad. The deadline for some of these scholarships is fast approaching. This Guilford Parent Academy session will explain the process to interested students and parents. For questions or additional information, please contact, Guilford Parent Academy at parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

Friday, Nov. 2

Electrical Trades Students Wiring Tiny Houses, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4120 Causey St., Greensboro) – The Academy at Smith Electrical Trades class and student competitors for the 2019 Skills USA competition will be wiring two tiny houses for the tiny house community in Greensboro. This project gives students a real-life look at work on a construction site on a day-to-day basis. For more information, contact teacher John Hensley at (336) 316-5866.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Newcomers School Student Books Showcase, 3-4:30 p.m. (Scuppernong Book Store, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro) – Students at Doris Henderson Newcomers School wrote and published books last year with the theme of resilience. On Sunday, the student authors will be reciting poems, sharing the books and selling them to raise money for new projects and materials for their school.

Monday, Nov. 5

NASA Deputy Director Returns Home to Speak with Students, 7:50 a.m. (Pleasant Garden Elementary, 4833 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden) – Roslin Hicks, deputy director of the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, will visit Pleasant Garden Elementary to talk to third, fourth and fifth-grade students. Hicks graduated from Northeast High and received a degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina A&T State University. She is the first African-American female to hold the title of Deputy Director for the Michoud Assembly Facility, one of the largest space shuttle facilities in the world. Hicks will talk about her role at NASA, how astronauts live on the International Space Station and how space shuttles are manufactured. Her goal is to inspire a new generation to want to pursue a career at NASA and to motivate interest in the academic area of STEM.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR footer w Deena]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323