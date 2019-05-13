For Immediate Release: May 13, 2019

This Week in GCS: Board Meeting, Time Capsule and Senior Decision Day

Monday, May 13

Day of Service at YMCA Camp Weaver, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. (4924 Tapawingo Trail, Greensboro) – Students in grades 9-11 from the Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown will travel to Camp Weaver to participate in service-learning projects, including staining and painting, cleaning, weeding and yardwork. Students will learn about how the YMCA functions as a nonprofit and uses its paid programming to supplement and support other programming that is free or offered at low cost. This is the fifth consecutive year the school has conducted a Day of Service.

Tuesday, May 14

Adapted Indoor Rowing Activity, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Haynes-Inman Education Center, 200 Haynes Road, Jamestown) – Students from Haynes-Inman Education Center will participate in adapted indoor rowing activities throughout the day, with assistance from community partners and volunteers. Haynes-Inman Education Center serves students with severe to profound cognitive and/or physical disabilities.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (211 S. Hamilton Street, High Point) – The Board of Education will hold a meeting in the High Point City Council chambers. Among the agenda items are approval of the 2019-20 budget request, approval of the non-traditional calendars, approval of the Career and Technical Education Signature Academy construction projects and consideration to waive the last day of instruction for students. View the agenda here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55918>.

Wednesday, May 15

May 15 Graduation Walks:

* Grimsley High at Brooks Global Studies, 8:15 a.m. (1215 North Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro)

* Grimsley High at Sternberger Elementary, 9 a.m. (518 N. Holden Road, Greensboro)

* Grimsley High at General Greene Elementary, 9:45 a.m. (1501 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro)

Thursday, May 16

High Point Central High Opens Bison Market, 3 p.m. (High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – High Point Central High will host a grand opening of its Bison Market, which will serve as a resource for High Point Central students, staff and families. The market will provide nutritious food and non-food items, aid in eliminating hunger and encourage healthy eating habits. Community partners include Second Harvest Food Bank, Triad Food Pantry of Seventh Day Adventist Church and the City of High Point.

Vandalia Elementary Opens Time Capsule, 6-7 p.m. (Vandalia Elementary, 407 East Vandalia Road, Greensboro) – Students and staff at Vandalia Elementary will open a time capsule that has been buried for more than 25 years. The community, former and current Vandalia families are invited to see the contents of the capsule, which was buried on Dec. 7, 1993.

Morehead Elementary Presents Fairy Tale Misfits, 7 p.m. (Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro) – Morehead Elementary will present the play “Fairy Tale Misfits,” the story of a young girl named Ellie who journeys into and through the Land of Rejected Fairy Tale Characters. The cast of Fairy Tale Misfits is comprised of fourth and fifth grade students who participate in Morehead’s Arts Academy, a free afterschool program for third, fourth and fifth graders who want to explore one or more of the arts offerings at Morehead Elementary in greater depth. The performance is open to the public. Tickets are $2 per person.

May 16 Graduation Walks:

* Eastern High at Gibsonville Elementary, 9:15 a.m. (401 E. Joyner Street, Gibsonville)

* Eastern High at McLeansville Elementary, 9:15 a.m. (5315 Frieden Church Road, McLeansville)

* Eastern High at Sedalia Elementary, 9:15 a.m. (6120 Burlington Road, Sedalia)

Friday, May 17

Decision Day at Andrews High, 11 a.m. (Andrews High media center, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point) – Andrews High will celebrate the plans of its senior class during a decision day event. The event will include giveaways for the seniors, a photo booth and recognition of the schools that students will attend or military branches they will join. A gratitude station will allow students to write thank you cards to anyone that has helped them get to where they are now. For more information, contact Jacqueline Hada, college advisor, at hadaj@gcsnc.com<mailto:hadaj@gcsnc.com>.

May 17 Graduation Walks:

* Kearns Academy at Fairview Elementary, 9:15 a.m. (608 Fairview St., High Point)

* Kearns Academy at Oak View Elementary, 10 a.m. (614 Oakview Road, High Point)

Saturday, May 18

Yard Sale Fundraiser, 7 to 11 a.m. (Jesse Wharton Elementary, 5813 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro) – Jesse Wharton Elementary will host a yard sale fundraiser to raise money for a student who will be undergoing a costly surgery this summer. The event will take place rain or shine in the school parking lot.

Academy at Smith Celebration, 2 p.m. (Smith High auditorium, 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro) – The Academy at Smith will celebrate 12 years of excellence at an event that will honor students, school board members, former and current staff, alumni, parents and community representatives. The event will start at Smith High and end at the Academy at Smith.

Monday, May 20

May 20 Graduation Walks

* Northwest High at Pearce Elementary, 8 a.m. (2006 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro)

* Penn-Griffin School for the Arts at Parkview Village Elementary, 9:30 a.m. (325 Gordon St., High Point)

* Western High at Jefferson Elementary, 10:15 a.m. (1400 New Garden Road, Greensboro)

