For Immediate Release: April 29, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Board Meeting, Graduation Walks and Grasshoppers Game

Monday, April 29

McNair Elementary Celebrates Student’s Return after Long Illness, 11:20 a.m. (McNair Elementary, 4603 Yanceyville Road, Brown Summit) – Kindergarten student Skyylar Corbett returned to school today after a long hospitalization. During her absence, one of her motivating wishes was to have a pink party. The school community is wearing pink today to celebrate her good health.

Tuesday, April 30

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (GCS Central Office, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting. Topics on the agenda include a public hearing on the 2019-2020 proposed budget and a public hearing on the recommendation to close Hampton Elementary. Click here to view the agenda<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55832>.

Thursday, May 2

Graduation Walks from the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. (Simkins Elementary, 3511 E. Lee Street, Greensboro, and Gillespie Park Elementary, 1900 Martin Luther King Blvd., Greensboro) – Seniors from the STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University will kick off the first of dozens of graduation walks this season. They will visit Simkins Elementary at 1 p.m. and Gillespie Park Elementary at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Newcomers School Celebration of Dance, 1:20 p.m. (Doris Henderson Newcomers School, 411 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – Thanks to a grant from Lincoln Financial, students at Doris Henderson Newcomers School have taken part in professional dance classes throughout the year. They will host a performance to showcase what they have learned, featuring both student and professional dancers. Newcomers School serves recently arrived immigrant and refugee students in grades 3-12 who are novice English speakers.

Morehead Elementary Dancers to Perform at International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 6 p.m. (International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro) – The Morehead Dance Company will perform “These Seats” at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum as part of downtown Greensboro’s First Friday events. In preparation, students read the book “Sit-in: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down.” The performing students attend Morehead’s Arts Academy, a free afterschool program for third, fourth, and fifth graders who want to explore one or more of the arts offerings at Morehead Elementary in greater depth.

Monday, May 6

Flag Presentation, 10 a.m. (Southeast High, 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro) – Representative Jon Hardister will present a flag to the state-champion women’s basketball team from Southeast High.

Grasshoppers’ School-Day Game, 10:45 a.m. (First National Bank Park, 408 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro) – Thousands of second-grade students, teachers and chaperones will descend on First National Bank Park for the second and final Grasshoppers Game Day of 2019. Principal of the Year Michelle Thigpen from Southwest Elementary will throw out the first pitch. Lindley Elementary will perform the National Anthem.

