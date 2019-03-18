For Immediate Release: March 18, 2019

This Week in GCS: Arts Extravaganza, Individuals with Disabilities Resource Fair and High School Options Night

Tuesday, March 19

Help Session for Magnet Applications, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring Street, Greensboro) — Guilford Parent Academy will host a help session for families who wish to apply to a magnet or choice program<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>. Families can ask questions and complete the application in the school’s computer lab.

Southwest Elementary STEM Night, 6-8 p.m. (Southwest Elementary, 4372 Southwest School Road, High Point)­ — Southwest Elementary will host its annual Spring Family STEM Night. STEM stations will be set up around the school for an interactive family experience.

Wednesday, March 20

Jesse Wharton Elementary Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day, all day (Jesse Wharton Elementary, 5813 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro) — World Down Syndrome Day is annually observed on March 21 to raise public awareness of Down Syndrome, a congenital disorder caused by having an extra 21st chromosome. Students and staff will brighten up Jesse Wharton Elementary one day early and get people talking about WDSD by wearing crazy or mismatched socks and bright clothing to honor the #lotsofsocks World Down Syndrome Day campaign and to bring awareness of Down Syndrome to the school community.

3-D Printing to Help Others, 2:50 p.m. (Swann Middle, 811 Cypress Street, Greensboro) — Swann Middle eighth graders have been learning to design in 3-D and will use the school’s 3-D printers to support patients at Cone Hospital. Students will be printing items that can be used in the hospital’s recreational therapy room in the children’s ward, including baby mobiles, bead and necklace kits, games, puzzles, fidgets and more. School leaders are hoping to plan a field trip to the hospital so the students can present the finished items. Note: This event was rescheduled from Friday, March 15.

Individuals with Disabilities Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Reynolds Center, 1015 West Market St., Greensboro) — Greensboro College’s Student Council of Exceptional Children (SCEC) Chapter and Gateway Education Center will host a resource fair for individuals with disabilities. This fair will provide information and resources specifically for students with disabilities, their families and interested community professionals. This event is free and aims to aid students of all ages and abilities.

Thursday, March 21

Multi-Cultural Fair Celebrates Diversity, 5 to 8 p.m. (Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville) — Northeast High will present its annual Multi-Cultural Fair, which consists of various student-led activities that include informative booths on a variety of cultures. Many of the students that are staffing the booths are foreign-born or first-generation Americans. The fair consists of diverse foods, dances and fashion from all across the globe. The cultural fair is free to all who would like to attend.

Morehead Elementary Presents Arts Extravaganza, 5 p.m. (Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro) — Arts Extravaganza, Morehead Elementary’s annual school-wide arts showcase, includes a schoolwide art show with visual art from all students. Performances beginning at 6 p.m. will include the strings ensemble, Morehead Dance Company, drama classes, recorder ensemble and world drumming ensemble. The students who are performing attend Morehead’s Arts Academy, a free afterschool program for third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders who want to explore one or more of the arts offerings at Morehead Elementary in greater depth.

Specialist’s Night at Sumner Elementary, 5:15 to 7 p.m. (Sumner Elementary, 1915 Harris Drive, Greensboro) — Each specialist will share the things they do with their students. Students will participate in musical performances, computer demonstrations and cup-stacking activities. Artwork will be displayed in the hallways to share with parents, and the book fair will also be taking place during this time.

High School Options Night, 6-7 p.m. (Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Road, Greensboro) — Rising high school students can find out more about their options during the first of two High School Options Nights. All GCS high school magnet programs will be represented, including the six new signature academies open to rising ninth graders. A second event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, at Union Hill Elementary in High Point. Magnet applications will be accepted through April 5 at 5 p.m. using this link<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>.

