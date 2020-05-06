For Immediate Release: May 6, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Additional Events for Seniors, Staff Appreciation

Wednesday, May 6

Cap and Gown Distribution (5:30 p.m., Early College at Guilford, George White House, campus of Guilford College) – Students from the Early College at Guilford will receive their caps and gowns.

Thursday, May 7

Gift Card Distribution (10 a.m., Shadybrook Elementary, 503 Shadybrook Road, High Point) – Board member Khem Irby along with district leaders will be giving $60 gift cards to frontline workers at Shadybrook Elementary, one of three childcare sites for hospital workers. The gifts were made possible by a special grant from the Schott Foundation’s Caring Communities Rapid Relief Program.

Friday, May 8

Drive-Through Staff Appreciation (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northwest Middle, 5300 Northwest School Road, Greensboro) – Northwest Middle’s PTSO will be hosting a drive-thru luncheon for all staff members. PTSO members will give out lunches, goody bags and teacher appreciation gifts from students and parents. Students will cheer staff as they come through the line.

Teacher Appreciation Parade (Noon, Middle College at N.C. A&T, between Hodgin Hall and Gibbs Hall off Laurel Street on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University) – Principal Travis Seegars and his administrative team will honor the Middle College at N.C. A&T State University teachers for their service with a teacher appreciation week drive-by parade.

