This Week in GCS: Adapted Indoor Rowing and “Think Pink Thursdays”

Tuesday, October 15

Haynes-Inman Adapted Indoor Rowing (9:25 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Thurman Haynes Gym, 200 Haynes Rd., Jamestown) On Tuesday, Haynes-Inman students will be able to participate in an adapted indoor rowing class. The event wouldn’t be possible without help from the North Carolina Rowing Center, and volunteer students from Cornerstone Charter Academy.

Wednesday, October 16

Anti-Bullying and Cyberspace Safety Information Session (5:30 p.m. – 7: p.m., Grimsley High School, 801 N. Josephine Boyd St., Greensboro) Tweens and teens can easily access social media networks and other applications from cell phones, tablet computers, and even gaming systems. At this session, parents and family members are invited to learn the lingo, find out what’s online and encourage responsible use.

Thursday, October 17

Author of “Welcome” Inspired by Newcomers School Returns to Conduct Empathy Workshop (9:25 a.m., Doris Henderson Newcomers School, 411 Friendway Road, Greensboro) Author Alysia Dempsey will conduct an empathy exercise with students “sharing their own story” incorporating her book, “Welcome,” inspired by her involvement with the school. The book is in the collection of the Greensboro Public Library.

“Think Pink Thursdays” (Vandalia Elementary School, 407 E Vandalia Rd., Greensboro) Vandalia Elementary will be observing Breast Cancer Awareness month through the entire month by wearing pink every Thursday in October. They ask that others also join them in wearing pink on Thursdays.

Additional Story Ideas:

National School Lunch Week

October 14-18 is celebrated as National School Lunch Week. This year’s theme is “School Lunch: What’s on Your Playlist?” which spotlights the wide variety of flavors, dishes, delivery options and tastes that can be customized in today’s school lunch.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

