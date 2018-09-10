[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 10, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: 9/11 Remembrances, Arts Announcement

at Swann Middle and College Planning Session

Tuesday, Sept. 11

9/11 Remembrances, times and locations vary – GCS students will remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

* 9:30 a.m. at Grimsley High (801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) – The Junior ROTC will raise the American flag on campus for a memorial tribute.

* 10:15 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary (1400 New Garden Road, Greensboro) – First responders will parade through the school, while students and staff thank them for their service. Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 10:15 a.m. The parade normally lasts about 15 minutes.

* ACES students at Hunter Elementary (1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro) will work on 9/11-related projects this week. ACES is offered from 2:20-6 p.m. On Monday, September 10, students will make a remembrance chain, a hand-print flag and 9/11 wall display. Officer Tiffany Rahenkamp, a former Hunter student, will read to students on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Students will then display their art work, plant American flags around the school and gather for a reading of September Roses. On Wednesday, September 12, firefighter Randy Fitts will visit the school and students will make hero cards for the fire department.

Tanger Center for Performing Arts Press Conference, 10:30 a.m. (Auditorium at Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St., Greensboro) – City officials and arts leaders will announce the first booking at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts. Swann chorus students will perform during the program.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Preparing Students with Disabilities for the Post-Secondary World, 6-7:30 p.m. (Western Middle, 401 College Road, Greensboro) – Sponsored by the Guilford Parent Academy, this workshop is intended for all parents of children receiving EC (exceptional children’s) services and is designed to help students develop skills needed for success upon high school graduation and to be college and career ready.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (Board room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – Guilford County Schools Board of Education meets. Agenda can be found here .

College Planning Series I – College Admissions, Search and Choosing the Right School, 6-7:30 p.m. (Global Learning Center at Bennett College, 507 Gorrell St., Greensboro) – The Guilford Parent Academy session, led by an expert consultant, will inform attendees on what to look and ask for during campus visits, how to craft a college list and select the college that is the best fit. Click here to register or call (336) 279-4924.

Saturday, Sept. 15

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, 9 a.m.-noon (Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St., Greensboro) – Students and staff from Southern High will participate in the annul stair climb, which honors the 343 firefighters and 72 police officers who gave their lives so that others could live. Firefighters, emergency service professionals and members of the community will participate in the event. This year’s senior class is the last class of students who were alive the year of the tragedy.

Health and Wellness Fair – Unlocking Community Health and Wealth, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, 1001 Freeman Mill Road, Greensboro) – The event includes interactive fitness activities, healthy food demonstrations and tastings, wellness tips and financial resource management. The fair is sponsored by Guilford Parent Academy, N.C. A&T Cooperative Extension, the Try Healthy program at N.C. A&T, UNCG’s Recipe for Success, Greensboro, N.C. Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi and Guilford County Council of PTAs. Click for here for pre-registration.

