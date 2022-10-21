This Week in GCS

For Immediate Release: October 21, 2022Contact: Gabrielle Brown (336) 370-8307This Week in GCSPlease call or email if you wish to set up a story.

Saturday, October 22

Saturday Learning Hubs- Saturday learning hubs are back at Southern Guilford High. Learning hubs are a space where students at risk of not graduating and their families can access instruction, SEL and enrichment activities to support student success. The Saturday learning hub at Southern is from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Tuesday, October 25

Early voting- With parent permission, students from three high schools who wish to vote, register or observe the voting process will be transported to a nearby early voting location to do so. Citizenship and civic literacy are part of the North Carolina Standard Course of Study. State law encourages local districts to register students to vote and to keep voter registration materials on hand for parents and others visiting public schools and other governmental institutions. The Fieldtrips will continue daily October 25-27 and November 1-3.

Better Together Community Conversation- Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley continues her community conversations. At 5:30 pm, she will engage in dialogue with teachers and staff in High Point at the Blue Heron Event Venue on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway.

Wednesday, October 26

Mobile Immunization Clinics- The Guilford County Department of Public Health will dispatch three mobile immunization units to help middle and high school students get up to date on their required vaccinations. State law requires 7th graders to have their Tdap and MCV vaccinations. 12th graders are required to have a booster dose of their MCV vaccine. Students at nearby high schools and middle schools are encouraged to attend. Parent permission is required. The Schedule is as follows:

Immunization Clinic Schedule Wednesday, October 26

Smith High School

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Dudley High School

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Page High School

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Northeast High School

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

High Point Central High School

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Ragsdale High School

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Regular clinic appointments are available from 8 am to 5 pm (Monday through Friday). Call 336-641-3245 to schedule. Students may also receive the proper immunizations by visiting their primary care provider.

Anti-Bullying Seminar- The Guilford Parent Academy will hold a virtual seminar on bullying. Families will learn common language and tools found online that contribute to bullying and learn steps on how to keep their children safe. The sessions are from noon to 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Parents who wish to attend should email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com>.

Thursday, October 27

Hallowhirlie trick-or-treat- The Grimsley High School service-learning ambassador club is hosting a fall event. The club invited elementary-age students and their younger siblings to dress up, get candy, and play games. The event will be located in Grimsley’s cafeteria and is from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm.

Fighters and Survivors Breakfast- Vandalia Elementary School, is hosting a fighters and survivors celebration breakfast. The event is to celebrate and support school staff members, administrators and members of the Vandalia family who have conquered breast cancer or are still battling the disease. Each Thursday in October, students and staff have been wearing pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A local restaurant has donated food for the event, which will begin at 8:30 am in the media center.

Helpful Information for Families

The federal program covering the costs of school meals has ended. Families must apply online to receive free meals by visiting www.lunchapplication.com<www.lunchapplication.com/>.

