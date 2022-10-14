For Immediate Release: October 14, 2022

This Week in GCS

Monday, October 17

College Application Week- Many NC colleges and universities will waive application fees. Representatives from WSSU, Clemson, UNCG and more have been visiting district schools to inform students about the programs and scholarships they offer. High school counselors will host computer lab time for students to complete college applications throughout the day. Additionally, the College Foundation of North Carolina will host virtual sessions to assist students with the application process.

First Class Picture- Students at the A&T Four Middle College at NC A&T will take their school body picture. It will be the first time the young men take a class photo as students under the new school name. This annual event holds a more significant impact this year as they walk in the shadows of the legacy that the A&T Four has left behind for others to carry on in the name of equality, perseverance, and change. The students will be staged on the steps of Dudley Hall at 10:00 am.

Mindfulness Monday – Students at the Middle College at UNCG will take a moment to decompress, reflect and reset. Counselors will be on hand to help students address mental health challenges they may be experiencing during the first period of school. Please contact 336-370-8307 for more information.

Wednesday, October 19

School Bus Safety Training – Guilford County Schools, will hold its first of two safety training sessions. October 17 -21 is School Bus Safety Week. Transportation officials will have a school bus evacuation training at Brooks Global Studies. This will be Lynette Ratliff’s last evacuation training. Ratliff is retiring after 35 years of service. She started as a bus driver and rose to the rank of supervisor. The training begins at 9:15 am. If you plan to cover this event, RSVP to Gabrielle Brown at 336-370-8307

Unity Day – Students and staff across the district will wear orange for Unity Day. This day is the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month and encourages people to unite for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

* Southern Guilford High – Students will participate in different activities during lunch, including writing special messages, creating a group mural, and encouraging students to get to know each other.

CTE Futures Day – The GCS CTE Department is sponsoring a career event for 5th-grade students at restart schools. The purpose of this event is to allow students to become aware of and explore various career options. The event is from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Thursday, October 20

Governor’s School Virtual Session – The Guilford Parent Academy is holding a virtual information session about Governor’s School. The event will educate families about the free summer opportunities for high school juniors. Those who participate will learn about the education process and get a chance to hear from GCS students who participated last summer. To register, call 336-279-4924 or email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com>.

School Bus Safety Training – Guilford County Schools will hold its last of two safety training sessions. October 17 -21 is School Bus Safety Week. Transportation officials will have a school bus evacuation training at Oak View Elementary School at 1:30 pm.

Helpful Information for Families

The federal program covering the costs of school meals has ended. Families must apply online to receive free meals by visiting www.lunchapplication.com<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunchapplication.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cbrowng9%40gcsnc.com%7Cdcfa508386e04ceb782a08daae27af83%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0…>.

We want to make sure every student is safe and healthy. Unfortunately, the World Health Organization estimates that 25 million students have missed routine vaccinations due to the pandemic. The state of North Carolina requires 7th graders have one dose of their Tdap and MCV vaccine and 12th graders to have an MCV booster dose or risk exclusion. Immunizations can be obtained by visiting your primary healthcare provider or the Guilford County Department of Public Health.

Call 336-641-3245 Appointments are strongly encouraged .

