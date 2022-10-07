This Week in GCS

[Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated]For Immediate Release: October 5, 2022Contact: Gabrielle Brown (336) 370-8307This Week in GCS

Monday, October 10

School Lunch Week- In honor of School Lunch Week, Guilford County Schools is adding State Fair flair to the menu. Students will feast on items like funnel Cake Waffles, Corn Dog Nuggets and Cheese Curly Fries. In order for meals like these to be free, GCS is encouraging families to apply online to receive free meals by visiting www.lunchapplication.com<www.lunchapplication.com/>.The federal program covering the costs of school meals has ended.

Fulbright Scholar Visits- In partnership with UNCG, GCS is hosting more than 20 teachers from across the world. These teachers were awarded the Fulbright TEA scholarship and will be visiting Greensboro for a total of six weeks. As part of their program, they are working with our own teachers to share ideas, collaborate and introduce both teachers and students to some unique aspects of their cultures. Teams will visit Western Guilford High, The Middle College at UNCG, Western Guilford High and the Doris Henderson Newcomers School October 10 – 13.

Tuesday, October 11

Attendance Awareness Month – As the district continues to address the impact the pandemic had on learning, GCS will launch a campaign to encourage student attendance. October will be recognized as Attendance Awareness month.

Wednesday, October 12

Friendship Walk – Research shows how our mental and physical well-being can have an impact on learning. To commemorate Attendance Awareness Month, our school community is engaging in a Friendship Walk. This exercise is meant to celebrate our relationships with others and recognize how important forming trusted bonds is to our well-being. We will be spending a few minutes getting outside, getting some fresh air, and connecting with others.

Walk and Roll – For Walk, Bike and Roll to school day, volunteers at Sternberger Elementary School will welcome students as they use alternative methods to come to class. Parents are encouraged to have conversations with their children about pedestrian safety.

Thursday, October 13

Better Together Parent Meeting – Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley is proud to launch Better Together, a series of community conversations to discuss our hopes and dreams for our graduates, envision our shared future as a community, and determine a strategic direction to make our vision a reality. Over the next one hundred days, Dr. Oakley will be meeting with students, parents, educators, and community leaders. Along the way, the district will be documenting and sharing what we are hearing and learning from people across Guilford County. Please RSVP to one or both of the parent meetings below. The first meeting is at Andrews High school and starts at 5:30 pm. Families wishing to participate can rsvp here<forms.gle/fGZZpdfUENrkUain8>.

Helpful Information for Families

We want to make sure every student is safe and healthy. Unfortunately, the World Health Organization estimates that 25 million students have missed routine vaccinations due to the pandemic. The state of North Carolina requires 7th graders have one dose of their Tdap and MCV vaccine and 12th graders to have an MCV booster dose or risk exclusion. Immunizations can be obtained by visiting your primary healthcare provider or by visiting the Guilford County Department of Public Health.

Call 336-641-3245 Appointments are strongly encouraged .

