For Immediate Release: Feb. 18, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: 100th Day of School, Black History Month Events and Legislative Breakfast

Monday, Feb. 18

Schools Celebrate 100th Day, various times and locations – Multiple GCS schools are celebrating today as the 100th day of school. At McNair Elementary, the principal will call 100 students with a personal message of support and encouragement. Other schools will participate by dressing in costume from 100 years ago or collecting 100 items.

Feb. 18-22

Black History Spirit Week (Brightwood Elementary, 2001 Brightwood School Road, Greensboro) – Brightwood Elementary will honor black history with a Black History spirit week. Themed days are:

* Monday, Feb. 18 – Land Day – Wear green to symbolize “the land we live on together and share!”

* Tuesday, Feb. 19 – HBCU Day – Wear your favorite HBCU shirt or wear all black

* Wednesday, Feb. 20 – International Day – Wear red (Red symbolizing “Blood” connection we all share as humans)

* Thursday, Feb. 21 – Celebrate Diversity Day (I have a Dream) – Everyone wears colors of America (Red/White/Blue)

* Friday, Feb. 22 – African American look-Alike Day or Wear Purple – (Dress in African Attire, Dress as your favorite inspiring African-American, or Purple to symbolize our spiritual connection to the universe).

Staff participated in a door-decorating contest that will be judged on Monday, Feb. 18. The school will also present a black history program on the evening of Feb. 21 and at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Planning for Post-Secondary Options for Students with Disabilities, 6-7:30 p.m. (Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville) – Guilford Parent Academy will host a workshop for parents of students with disabilities to discuss options after high school. For more information, contact Guilford Parent Academy at 336-279-4924.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Jones Elementary Celebrates African-American Inventors, all day (Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro) – Jones Elementary is celebrating Black History Month with activities every Thursday. Students have been dressing up as famous African Americans, with athletes on Feb. 7, entertainers on Feb. 14, and inventors on Feb. 21. The school will conclude its celebration with a march on campus on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

General Greene to Host Black History Month Program, 6 p.m. (General Greene Elementary, 1501 Benjamin Parkway Greensboro) – General Greene Elementary ACES Program is hosting its fourth annual Black History Program at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22. The event, called BHM 365, is primarily student-led and will feature a play created, produced and partly directed by students, as well as a student and teacher composed rap song. The program includes local heroes and historians.

Saturday, Feb. 23

“A Celebration of Black Excellence,” 6 p.m. (Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro) – Jordan Lee, director of the Western High Choral Program, is hosting an annual community event called “A Celebration of Black Excellence.” The purpose of this event is to educate the audience about key moments in black music and celebrate black culture – past, present and future. GCS students and other local groups of various backgrounds will perform.

Tickets are $5 at the door, and all funds raised will support the Western Guilford Choral Department.

Monday, Feb. 25

Legislative Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m. (Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, 1201 E. Fairfield Rd.

High Point) – Elected officials representing Guilford County are invited to meet with Guilford County Board of Education members to discuss issues relevant to public education. Students from Allen Jay Middle will perform.

