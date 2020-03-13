[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

The Price is Right Live(tm) at Tanger Center rescheduled to August 16

Statement from The Price is Right Live

Due to the recent developments and concerns surrounding Covid-19, and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing TPIRL to August 16. All tickets will be honored for this new date. We are prioritizing the health and well-being of our production crew, hosts and guests and appreciate your understanding during this unique time.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

