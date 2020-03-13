[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]
The Price is Right Live(tm) at Tanger Center rescheduled to August 16
Statement from The Price is Right Live
Due to the recent developments and concerns surrounding Covid-19, and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing TPIRL to August 16. All tickets will be honored for this new date. We are prioritizing the health and well-being of our production crew, hosts and guests and appreciate your understanding during this unique time.
###
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.