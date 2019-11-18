The Price Is Right Live™ coming to Tanger Center Friday, Apr. 24

[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

The Price is Right Live™ is coming to Tanger Center on Friday, Apr. 24

(GREENSBORO, NC, 11/18/19) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.*

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle and licensed by Fremantle.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 24, 2020, 8 p.m.

VENUE: Tanger Center

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

*No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

