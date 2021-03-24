[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Human Rights Department Presents a Virtual Fair Housing Series, a Home for Everyone, Through April

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – Throughout the month of April, the Human Rights Department will present a weekly Facebook live<file:///C:/Users/19048/Documents/Human%20Rights/Facebook.com/greensborohumanrightsdepartment> session for the Virtual Fair Housing Series: A Home for Everyone<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=48468>. The sessions are as follows:

* Familial Status and Sex on Thursday, April 1, noon-1 pm will offer an in depth look at protections for families with children, including single parent families, and discrimination based on sex.

* Disability and Race on Friday, April 9, noon-1 pm will explore protections for people with disabilities and how Fair Housing Laws protect you from discrimination based on race.

* National Origin and Religion on Friday, April 16, noon-1 pm will explain how Fair Housing Laws prevent discrimination of foreign born residents and ensure that residents feel safe to express their faith.

* Race, Color and Disability on Friday, April 23, noon-1 pm will educate anyone who may have been a victim of discrimination on their rights under Fair Housing Law.

* Sex and Familial Status on Friday, April 30, noon-1 pm will provide information on Fair Housing Law protections related to sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Questions? Call Human Relations at 336-373-2038.

