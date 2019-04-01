The Greensboro Fire Department set to host a Spring Safety Event with our community partners

The Greensboro Fire Department is set to host a Spring Safety Event with our community partners.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2019) – The Greensboro Fire and Life Safety Division is set to host a family fun day, with a concentration in fire and life safety measures on April 27th, 2019 from 10:00am – 3:00pm. The event will be located in the front parking lot of Target at 1212 Bridford Parkway here in Greensboro, NC.

The Greensboro Fire and Life Safety Division has partnered with local businesses for this event. There will be several forms of family friendly entertainment on site during the event such as a smoke house, bounce houses, a fire safety tent that provides information on how to mitigate fire and life safety hazards from your home and business, and much more. Porterhouse Burger Truck and the Ice Queen Desert Truck will also be there if you would like to come and have lunch at the event.

The fire department along with our partners are committed to a fire safe Greensboro. This event will spread the message of safety to all who attend and everyone is welcome. We hope to see everyone there!

