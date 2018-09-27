[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728

The Drama Center Presents The Uuuugly Duckling October 12-14

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre presents The Uuuugly Duckling October 12-14, Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 11 am and 2 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm in the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St. Tickets are $8.

The play, based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale about acceptance and belonging, will feature local young actors. Mama Duck has hatched her ducklings but one is larger and a different color than the others. Feeling like an outcast, the young creature has a series of grand adventures trying to find out who she is and where she belongs.

Tickets can be purchased at online at tinyurl.com/uuuuglyducktix, by calling the box office at 336-335-6426, or at the door. For more information, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com>.

Photo by Sam McClendon. Caption: Young actors from the Drama Center production The Uuugly Duckling.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.