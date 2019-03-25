[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Presents the Musical “Junie B. Jones Jr.”

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2019) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre presents the musical Junie B Jones Jr. at 7:30 pm, Friday, April 5; 11 am and 2 pm, Saturday, April 6; and 2 pm, Sunday, April 7 at the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?display=detail&module=PST> or at the door.

The show is an adaptation of the popular Barbara Park children’s books featuring Junie B. Jones, a plucky young girl navigating the challenges of first grade. With a cast of 34 local children, the show has lots of humor, lively tunes, and is appropriate for all ages.

For more information visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-335-6426.

Photo by Sam McClenaghan. Caption: (left to right) Sage LeWinter and Sophia Dubon share the title role in the Drama Center production of Junie B Jones Jr.

