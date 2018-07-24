The Doobie Brothers coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Oct. 16

[title_LNConcerts]

FOR RELEASE AT NOON

TUESDAY, JULY 24, 2018

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL 2018 HEADLINE DATES

[Photo credit: Andrew Macpherson]

OCTOBER 16 – WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE AT THE GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 24 – 10AM

Critically-acclaimed rock band The Doobie Brothers – known for their harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll set – announced today 13 additional headline tour dates for 2018. The Live Nation promoted shows kick off October 9 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and run through November 13 in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Doobie Brothers will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on October 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

The announcement follows the news that The Doobie Brothers will be playing two historic full-album shows in New York City at The Beacon Theatre, November 15 and 16, 2018. These shows are the first time The Doobie Brothers have performed at the Beacon Theatre in 25 years.

“We will be writing and recording new music this summer, and we are looking forward to heading back on the road in September. We will start the fall tour with a couple dates with the Eagles and the Zac Brown Band, and we will end with two incredible, full-album performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in November,” the band stated.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four GRAMMY(r) Awards. They released their latest album, Southbound, in November 2014 on Arista Nashville. Southbound features new recordings of the band’s biggest hits, with country music’s biggest stars including Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, the band continues to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” (1974) and “What a Fool Believes” (1979), both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street (1972), the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum and 14 Gold albums. Their Best of the Doobies (1976) has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.”

For more information on The Doobie Brothers, visit the band’s at TheDoobieBrothers.com. To purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

# # #

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.