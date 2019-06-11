FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, June 11

Contact: Sean Ryan

sryan@hodgespart.com<mailto:sryan@hodgespart.com>

804.344.3212

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Releases Bracket for $2 Million Event

Host Team CP3 to be challenged by No. 1 seed Team Hines in loaded bracket

for Greensboro Regional at The Fieldhouse

GREENSBORO, NC, June 11, 2019 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $2 million summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today announced the bracket for this year’s tournament.

In its sixth year, TBT 2019 will feature more than 60 players with NBA experience, 23 college alumni teams and elite professionals playing in top leagues all over the world. More than 20 Division I college players who finished their eligibility in 2019 will also compete in this year’s tournament.

Led by General Manager and nine-time NBA all-star Chris Paul, Team CP3 will serve as the host of the Greensboro Regional and welcome eight teams that will compete for the chance to advance. The No. 1 seed of the Greensboro Regional is Team Hines, led by former UNCG Spartan standout Kyle Hines.

Greensboro Regional

#1 Seed. Team Hines: UNC Greensboro and EuroLeague legend Kyle Hines is bringing a EuroLeague All-Star team to the Greensboro Regional. On paper, this is one of the most talented teams that has ever competed in TBT. Hines is the only American to win four EuroLeague championships. Mike James, who started several games for the Phoenix Suns last season, is the first player in NBA history to go from a two-way contract to a regular contract. He’s also a legend in Europe. Former Florida standout Nick Calathes, who Rick Pitino recently called the “best passer he’s ever seen,” will join as well. Other players with NBA experience include Ricky Ledo, Darrun Hillard (Villanova) and Shawn Long (Louisiana).

#2 Seed. Team CP3: Nobody has his finger on the pulse on North Carolina basketball quite like 9x NBA All-Star Chris Paul. The Winston-Salem native will bring Team CP3 to TBT for the first time this summer. The team is comprised of alumni from Team CP3, including PJ Hairston (UNC), Kennedy Meeks (UNC), Sam Hunt (NC State) and Dez Wells (Maryland). CP3 will man the sidelines as a GM.

#3 Seed. Power of the Paw (Clemson Alumni): First-timer Power of the Paw is hoping to prove that Clemson can be more than just a football school. Its roster features players that span multiple eras of Tigers basketball, from seasoned alums like Jerai Grant, Cliff Hammonds and Akin Akingbala, to recent graduates like Gabe DeVoe and Avry Holmes.

#4 Seed. PrimeTime Players: The PrimeTime Players may not be well known nationally, but certainly are in the minor league and TBT circles. Based out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, the PrimeTime Players are three-time Tobacco Road Basketball League champions, four-time East Coast Basketball League champions and have made the TBT Super 16 twice in four years since first entering in 2015. The team estimates it has played over 500 games together, and its scrappy style is unmistakable. Former North Carolina star and NBA veteran Jeff McInnis serves as the team’s assistant coach.

TBT History:

* 2015 Super 16 (lost to Dirty South)

* 2016 South Regional First Round (lost to Trained To Go)

* 2017 South Regional Second Round (lost to VCU Alumni)

* 2018 Super 16 (lost to Ohio State Alumni)

#5 Seed. Florida TNT: Florida TNT put their money where their mouth is by ponying up $12,500 to secure the buy-in slot for the Greensboro regional. An Orlando-area based team that spends its summers competing in tournaments around the Florida area, the TNT roster features notable names like Chris Warren (Ole Miss), Josh Peppers (UCF) and former Denver Nuggets guard DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell (Illinois State). Jarvis Williams, a former NC State wide receiver who spent four seasons playing in the Arena Football League, will be trading in his cleats for sneakers as one of the team’s forwards.

#6 Seed. Team 23: 2015 runner-up, Team 23 feels as though they may have the winning formula to get them back to the promised land. 2019 All-Big 12 honorable mention Kamau Stokes (Kansas State), Cady Lalanne (UMass) and Shaquille McKissic (Arizona State) join Team 23 veterans Davin White (Cal State Northridge) and Larry Owens (Oral Roberts University) as the team looks to turn their luck around this summer. Former Oklahoma State guard and media pundit Doug Gottlieb will be lending his expertise as the team’s head coach.

TBT History:

* 2015 Runner-Up (lost to Overseas Elite)

* 2016 Super 16 (lost to Team Colorado)

* 2017 West Regional Second Round (lost to Armored Athlete)

* 2018 West Regional First Round (lost to CitiTeam Blazers)

#7 Seed. Tampa 20/20: A Tampa-based team coached by 2x NBA All-Star Andre Drummond. 20/20 is hoping to build on their 2018 first-round exit by adding Devon Baulkman (Tennessee) and LaRon Smith (Auburn) to their core of overseas pros.

TBT History:

* 2018 South Regional First Round (lost to VCU Alumni)

#8 Seed. Boo Williams: One of the most respected names on the AAU circuit, Boo Williams is looking to reunite some of his best former players in TBT. James Daniel (Howard/Tennessee) and Cat Barber (NC State) combined for more than 3,500 points over the course of their college careers, and they will make for one of the most dynamic backcourts in Greensboro. Former NBA player Lamont Strothers will serve as the team’s head coach.

General TBT Team Info

* 64 players with NBA experience competing in TBT

* 23 D-1 players who just graduated college

* 21 first-year TBT teams (five in Greensboro)

* 23 alumni teams (one in Greensboro)

The schedule for the Greensboro Regional is as follows. Game times are subject to change.

Fri 7/19

3p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 1

Game 1

(4) Primetime Players vs (5) Florida TNT

Fri 7/19

4:50p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 1

Game 2

(1) Team Hines vs (8) Boo Williams

Fri 7/19

6:40p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 1

Game 3

(2) Team CP3 vs (7) Tampa 20/20

Fri 7/19

8:30p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 1

Game 4

(3) Power of the Paw (Clemson) vs (6) Team 23

Sat 7/20

5p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 2

Game 5

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Sat 7/20

7p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 2

Game 6

Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Sun 7/21

3p EDT

Greensboro

Fieldhouse

Round 3

Game 7

Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

The full TBT 2019 schedule is as follows:

* Columbus, hosted by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State Alumni) – July 19-21

* Greensboro, hosted by Team CP3 (Chris Paul’s team) – July 19-21

* Lexington, hosted by Bluegrass Boys (Kentucky Alumni) – July 19-21

* Memphis, hosted by Memphis State (Memphis Alumni) – July 19-21

* Salt Lake City, hosted by Team Fredette (Jimmer Fredette’s team) – July 25-27

* Wichita, hosted by AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) – July 25-28

* Richmond, hosted by Ram Nation (VCU Alumni) – July 26-28

* Syracuse, hosted by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse Alumni) – July 26-28

Championship Week in Chicago at Wintrust Arena

* Quarterfinals Day 1 – Thursday, Aug. 1, 7p EDT & 9p EDT

* Quarterfinals Day 2 – Friday, Aug. 2, 7p EDT & 9p EDT

* Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 4, 12p EDT & 2p EDT

* $2 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 6, 9p EDT

TBT is a single-elimination, 5-on-5 tournament, with a winner-take-all prize of $2 million. New this year, each of the eight Regional champions will earn a prize equal to 25 percent of that Region’s ticket sales. Fans also are rewarded, as the top 1,000 fans of the winning team share $200,000.

Tickets for all TBT game days and events are on sale now at www.thetournament.com<www.thetournament.com>. For more information, please contact info@thetournament.com<mailto:info@thetournament.com>.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.