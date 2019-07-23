The Bachelor Live on Stage coming to Tanger Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE MAKES A HOMETOWN VISIT

AT TANGER CENTER ON APRIL 29, 2020

For the First Time in the Triad, Bachelor Fans Become Part of the Search for Love

The most successful romance reality series in the history of television is coming to Tanger Center to help you find love. The Bachelor Live on Stage official tour will be at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2020. The tour is the latest extension of the hit “Bachelor” franchise, which already includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “The Bachelor” television series, heading into its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $25 (+taxes/fees) and are on sale Friday, July 26 via TangerCenter.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Hosted by “The Bachelor” fan favorite Ben Higgins, The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of “Bachelor” drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.

“I am so pumped to host the Bachelor live tour,” said host Ben Higgins. “Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years. I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show! I am ecstatic to be able come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Brothers to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on The Bachelor! We are coming to your cities, meeting you in person, and hopefully spreading some love along the way! See you soon Bachelor Nation!”

Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience searching for a chance at love. And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones. Watch it all unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance. The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for everyone, whether you’re looking to find love or just want to enjoy the drama of the evening.

For more information on The Bachelor Live on Stage, please visit bachelorliveonstage.com<urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__bachelorliveonstage.com&d=DwMFAg&c=-SicqtCl7ffNuxX6bdsSog&r=JYsSl7p48G-J5ogHMeEKAJEc-EiCkTVzBAD7R2zijoU&m=flW_PvdV0zH9riDaXkZbV4qcO9tRf672p8mdLtSnQM4&s=y…>.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Creative team Mark “Swany” Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent” to the live stage.

Follow The Bachelor Live on Stage (#BachelorLiveOnStage, #BachelorLive, #BachelorOnStage) on Instagram<www.instagram.com/bachelorliveonstage/>, Twitter and Facebook<www.facebook.com/BachelorLiveOnStage/>.

# # #

About Tanger Center

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host more than 150 events per year and be managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The venue is scheduled to open in March 2020.

About Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of primetime reality series for both network and cable. A division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, led by Mike Darnell, Warner Horizon’s Unscripted slate includes “The Voice,” “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy, and the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted “Ellen’s Game Of Games,” for NBC; and “The Bachelor” franchise, which also includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” for ABC.

About MagicSpace Entertainment

MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard and Steve Boulay and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years. Consistently one of the top promoters in North America, MagicSpace Entertainment typically produces and presents more than 400 events in 300 cities per year. They have an office in Park City, UT. www.magicspace.net<www.magicspace.net>

