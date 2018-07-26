For Immediate Release: July 26, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Test Results Show Drinking Water Meets EPA Standards

Water was screened for copper and lead at 99 schools and 10 GCS facilities

Greensboro, N.C. – Test results reveal that water provided to Guilford County Schools meets the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for safety.

With assistance from the cities of Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Jamestown and Winston-Salem that supply water to GCS schools, water samples throughout the district were tested for copper and lead. A representative screening sample was collected and tested from 109 sites – 99 schools and 10 GCS facilities in February.

School districts are not required to test water supplies. The initiative was a proactive, precautionary measure to ensure that drinking water is safe for students and employees. The project team used EPA’s published technical guideline titled “3 T’s for Reducing Lead and Copper in Drinking Water in Schools” .

Three schools – Southeast Middle and Allen Jay and Frazier Elementary – were found to have amounts at or above the recommended action level established by the EPA. The highest level for lead was found at Southeast Middle School. Faucets at those three schools were immediately isolated and replaced. Follow-up samples showed lead levels below the laboratory detection limit.

Michael Borchers, Assistant Director for the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department, said the EPA’s school sampling protocol is specifically tailored to maximize the likelihood that the highest concentrations of lead are found based on how the faucets are isolated and sampled after an overnight period of rest when water hasn’t been running.

“The project was a huge success all the way from the collaboration with the school system, surrounding municipal water systems and the State Division of Water Resources to the overwhelming positive results and corrective measures taken for the three schools that had results above the action level. This very proactive effort goes a long way toward assuring parents and school system staff the water they receive and use within their facilities is safe to use and consume,” Borchers said.

Schools that are provided with well water are not included in this initiative, as those schools are already tested monthly.

“While testing isn’t a requirement for school districts, we wanted to be proactive and welcomed the opportunity to partner with local water suppliers and the state on this project,” said Scott McCully, GCS Chief Operations Officer. “It’s important that parents and our employees know the drinking water is safe.”

The information is now being shared with parents, employees and the public. To learn more, click here .

