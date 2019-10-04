[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Teen Auditions for “Twelfth Night” October 14-15

GREENSBORO, NC (October, 4, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for actors ages 13-18 for its next show, a shortened version of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” 5:30-7:30 pm, October 14 and 15 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

“Twelfth Night” is a comedy with a lot of twists and turns. For the audition, actors will be asked to read from the script. No experience is necessary. Actors of all genders and races are encouraged to try out.

The show will run November 21-23. For more information, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com/> or call 336-373-2728.

