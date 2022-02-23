For Immediate Release: Feb. 23, 2022

Technology Specialist Named GCS Employee of the Month

Brian Alley supports the Southeast region with technology needs

Greensboro, N.C. – It wasn’t all that unusual for Brian Alley to be headed toward Southeast High early on a Wednesday morning. He was under the impression that a computer problem in the media center required his attention. But when he arrived, the technology support specialist found both Southeast High staff and technology staff surprising him with the news that he was the March GCS Employee of the Month.

Alley was nominated by a contingent of teachers from Southeast High, which is one of the eight schools he supports to solve computer and technology problems. The more than 20 nominations praised Alley for his helpful nature and patient attitude, no matter how big or small the problem may be.

“Brian is amazing,” says Jessica DesRochers, who teaches scientific visualization at Southeast High. “I have a lot of requirements/requests in my lab because of the nature of my class. He is the most helpful, considerate, professional and well-meaning guy. I know I can reach out to him any time, and he will do his best to pop in ASAP. He is always willing to help, and if something takes a while to get sorted out, he goes above and beyond to make sure it gets handled. I cannot say enough nice things about him.”

Alley received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of March, his photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Technology Services and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

