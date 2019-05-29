

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Team CP3 announces roster for The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

Chris Paul’s Squad to Serve as Regional Host for $2 Million Summer Event

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 29, 2019 – Team CP3, led by current Houston Rockets and former Wake Forest University star Chris Paul, has revealed its roster for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the $2 million, summer event televised live on ESPN that will host a Regional in Greensboro in July.

A mix of local and state standouts – most of whom are affiliated with Paul’s AAU basketball program – are expected to suit up for Team CP3, which will host one of eight TBT Regional sites at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse July 19-21.

The roster, which is subject to change, includes:

* Reggie Johnson, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Miami, Fla.)

* Diante Baldwin, Greensboro, N.C. (UNC Greensboro)

* P.J. Hairston, Greensboro, N.C. (North Carolina)

* Sam Hunt, Greensboro, N.C. (NC State and North Carolina A&T)

* Rodney Purvis, Raleigh, N.C. (UConn and NC State)

* Dez Wells, Raleigh, N.C. (Maryland)

* Aaron Rountree, Wilson, N.C. (Iona and Wake Forest)

* Waymond Wright, Raleigh, N.C. (Virginia State)

* Nate Mason, Decatur, Ga. (Minnesota)

* L.J. Peak, Gaffney, S.C. (Georgetown)

Team CP3’s competition in the Greensboro Regional will be revealed when TBT unveils its 2019 bracket on June 11. For the first time, each of the eight Regional champions will earn a prize equal to 25 percent of that Region’s ticket sales.

TBT games will air live on ESPN networks beginning Friday, July 19, with Regional play beginning in four cities – Greensboro, Lexington, Columbus and Memphis. The other Regionals will be played the following week in Salt Lake City, Wichita, Syracuse and Richmond. Regional winners will advance to Championship Week in Chicago Aug. 1-6.

TBT, in its sixth season, will feature a 64-team bracket of professional basketball players, with college alumni teams, international basketball stars, ex-NBA players, future NBA players and others competing in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament. Anyone can apply to enter a team – the application period opens on March 1, and the full TBT bracket will be announced June 11. Fans win 10 percent, or $200,000, of the $2 million prize.

Last year, more than 60 players with NBA experience played in TBT, including multiple former lottery picks, NBA Champions and All-Stars. Sixteen TBT 2017 players signed deals with NBA teams in 2017-18. Overseas Elite, a dynasty team of American stars playing in top leagues around the world, won for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, running their record to 25-0 and taking home an astounding $7 million in the process. They will be back to defend their title.

For tickets<ev9.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=TBT&linkID=vcu&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=> or more information, visit www.thetournament.com<www.thetournament.com>.

