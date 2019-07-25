

For Immediate Release: July 25, 2019

Teacher Supply Warehouse Opens

GCS’ partnership with GEA allows Guilford County teachers to shop for school supplies for free

Greensboro, N.C. – Earlier this week the Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse once again opened its doors to GCS teachers.

According to GEA, each year teachers spend an average of nearly $1,000 of their own money on school supplies. The Teacher Supply Warehouse allows teachers to offset some of those expenses by shopping at no cost.

GCS teachers can shop at the warehouse up to four times a year. Supplies in the warehouse are made possible through community donations of new and gently used supplies and money, along with community partnerships.

“Every day, teachers are working hard in classrooms across our county to inspire students to be more, do more and dream about what is possible. Because of our generous donors, the warehouse is able to support that work by providing a wide range of free supplies,”

said Karen Hornfeck, the strategic communications director for Guilford Education Alliance.

GEA indicated that more than 3,000 shopping visits from GCS teachers were made in the 2018-2019 school year, including visits from more than 600 new teachers.

Guilford Education Alliance is an independent nonprofit that galvanizes the community in support of quality public education for all students.

