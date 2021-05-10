For Immediate Release: May 10, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Teacher Assistant is GCS Employee of the Month

Wanda Turner will retire after 31 years at Wiley Elementary

Greensboro, N.C. – Wanda Turner has been a part of the Wiley Elementary family long enough to see former students come back as parents with students of their own. For more than 31 years, all of them at Wiley Elementary, she has served as a teacher assistant, supporting classroom teachers and staff in an essential role.

Now, with plans to retire next month, she was selected as the May GCS Employee of the Month, garnering more than 40 nominations.

One of those nominations came from Kiarra Styles, the kindergarten teacher she has been assisting for the past four years. Styles wrote in her nomination, “Each year, she pours her heart and soul into our students here at Wiley. She goes above and beyond her duties. Whatever assistance the staff or students need, she is there ready to serve! If there was an award for Teacher Assistant of the Year, she deserves it!”

Turner says she will greatly miss the students, whom she loves as if they were her own, and expects to be back at Wiley after taking some time off to travel. As employee of the month, she received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the Employee of the Month program. Her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Wiley Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50h largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



